'Being available': Brian Carter wears multiple hats to ensure the success of Amherst County athletics

AMHERST — Brian Carter wears plenty of hats, taking on official and unofficial duties galore in Amherst County, and particularly at the locality’s lone high school.

Officially, he’s coached Amherst teams for more than 30 years, leading multiple different sports — girls and boys basketball, baseball and softball — and levels over his tenure. Unofficially (as in: no stipend or specific title), he’s spent even longer as a statistician for football and basketball. Add pregame setup, keeping the gate (selling tickets at the door) for games and postgame facility cleanup to his list of other informal duties.

Outside of the schools, he wears the title of field and maintenance manager for the county’s Dixie baseball and softball leagues. That job includes dragging and lining the diamonds and minding the trash — perhaps expected responsibilities with the title he owns — as well as ensuring players are registered to play and organizing a litany of games for the multiple teams in each league.

Asked which task he’s become best at, Carter, 55, didn’t point to any one gig. His answer, instead, was much simpler: “Being available.”

It was the perfect way to sum up his post-high-school life — because, after all, his work in his native Amherst County started well before he finished his postgrad studies. Carter isn’t the well-known varsity football coach, for example, and his name isn’t at the top of the list of Amherst greats. But the mostly laid-back 55-year-old isn’t complaining.

Now a JV boys basketball coach, JV baseball coach and assistant varsity baseball coach, his work with Amherst athletes often flies beneath the radar. The description is even more apropos when it comes to his work as Amherst County High’s utility man. But being willing always to do the uncelebrated jobs, whatever they may be, is Carter’s forte.

“I don’t really know how to say no,” he said as he sat in a classroom above the gym at ACHS on Thursday evening last week, a varsity boys basketball game being played on the court below. It was just after 8 p.m., his work still hours from being done.

As he’d done on hundreds of other game days in the past, Carter arrived at 2 p.m. to set up the gym for the day’s slate of contests. Then he took his JV boys basketball team through pregame preparations, after also helping athletic director Robert Curd find a last-minute gatekeeper. Before he headed home for the night, he scoured the bleachers for trash and reported varsity stats to media. It’s likely he found some time to wash his players’ uniforms, too.

Most of those duties aren’t required of the stipend-funded position of JV coach.

Carter doesn’t know how to do the minimum, though. Perhaps because his blood runs a deep, dark red — as much a result of biology as his upbringing around the high school whose prominent color is maroon.

“He loves Amherst County,” said Segar Jordan, a longtime colleague of Carter’s. Jordan, who this summer stepped down from his post as varsity boys basketball coach, led and mentored the boys who came through Carter’s JV program and described the years those players spent with Carter as some of the most crucial and formative when it came to their understanding of the game.

Carter was born and raised in the county, his introduction to the maroon and gray of ACHS coming well before he entered the high school as a student.

Carter’s father, the late Karl Carter, was principal at the school for 19 years from the 1970s through ’90s. So Brian got an up-close view of both the inner workings of the school and its athletic programs.

Brian Carter remembers experiencing for years the highs and lows of the school’s athletic endeavors as a fan when he was a child. His love for University of Virginia teams, in fact, spawned from an ACHS athlete who went on to play for the Cavaliers.

Then, in high school, he became a two-sport standout as both a basketball and baseball player. The skills he gained during those years still prove useful these days; for example, his basketball players often challenge him to shooting competitions.

“I’ve lost a couple times, but …” he said, trailing off in the only time during the interview he dared to pat himself on the back, and the only gesture that was a departure from his usual shrugs of humility.

After high school, he stayed around the school and program he loved while he attended Liberty University, becoming the statistician for basketball, baseball and football, the last of which he still faithfully tends to on Friday nights.

When it comes to getting accurate stats at the high school level, good help sometimes is hard to find, but Carter always fit the bill, according to Jordan.

“I always trusted that they were accurate,” Jordan said of Carter’s diligent stat-keeping, made possible by an established understanding of the game.

The statistics helped both in game and after, Jordan said, explaining they provided insight into what he needed athletes to do better as they took on opponents or as they prepared for upcoming contests.

Jordan complimented Carter’s coaching style, too, defined more by overall standards than by a set of plays.

In a departure from his regular nature, there are times Carter can get “intense” during games, he admitted, an attribute on display with his team up 30-plus points with less than two minutes to go during a game last week. Carter was annoyed when his Lancers turned the ball over; the margin was no excuse for sloppy play, he believed.

“I expect a lot out of them. I put expectations out there, and I expect them to meet those. That’s the only way I know,” he said. “I can be tough, but at the same time, I think I’m fair.”

It’s a philosophy Jordan said he’s seen Carter apply to every player on his team, regardless of skill.

“He’s gonna coach the best player down to the guy that doesn’t get as much playing time that sits at the end of the bench,” Jordan said.

On top of that, Jordan added, Carter is an example of a coach who cares about more than just the game.

“He really holds them accountable for their grades and things like that, how to be the best person they could be,” Jordan said.

Carter’s approach is one he lives by personally, too. There is no reason to not give everything, more evidence of which can be seen in the day he had skin cancer removed from his face, then arrived to baseball tryouts later that afternoon with a bandage protecting the affected area.

He was there to support the school that is practically his second home (he spends at least 40 hours per week there, after completing his day job with the Dixie leagues, after all). And there to support the athletes.

“I just want them to do well,” Carter said, explaining next his message to the players he coaches: “There’s gonna be battles in life, and you’re gonna have to face them, but someone’s there to support you, too.”

Carter has “dedicated so much time and so much of his life” to the kids of Amherst County, Jordan said in describing the member of the Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame. So when, in a few weeks, basketball ends and there’s a brief lull before baseball begins, Carter said he doesn’t know yet how he will fill his time.

“It’s gonna be really boring. What am I gonna do?” said the man who hasn’t enjoyed a serious vacation since his 20s.

Even more time has passed since Carter’s last family vacation — which last came during his teenage years, he said after taking a couple extra beats to recall the most recent trip with his brothers and parents.

But his mom and brothers, who all still reside within a few dozen yards to about 2 miles of each other in Amherst County, have “accepted” that there is no separating Carter from the court or field.

