Bella Vista Hotel & Suites is now open on Candlers Mountain Road in Lynchburg. Formerly known as the Kirkley Hotel, the five-story property has undergone a $7.2 million renovation and includes infrastructure updates, new technology and conveniences and a remodeling of its 83 rooms and 45 suites, according to a news release.

Among other renovations, the hotel's kitchen complex has been reworked to make way for a new restaurant that will feature public and private dining spaces, locally made furniture, and American fare.

The hotel's ballroom and three adjacent salons have been revamped with wedding and business events in mind, and a 1,400-square foot bridal suite is in development.

Bella Vista Hotel is owned by Runk & Pratt Companies. While sections of the hotel still are temporarily under renovation, newly remodeled rooms and suites are available, the release states.

“Completely remodeling from top to bottom and upgrading all of our services and amenities really makes this a brand new hotel,” Vickie Runk, owner and operator of Bella Vista Hotel & Suites, said in the release. “... With such large-scale renovations and improvements, our goal is to combine the feel of a fashionable boutique hotel with all of the amenities and conveniences of a modern luxury hotel. We want to create a unique hotel stay and to continue to revive this Lynchburg landmark to be a place we can all be proud of.”