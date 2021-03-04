Belvac expanding operations, adding up to 50 jobs in Bedford County

Belvac, a Lynchburg-based company specializing in can forming and printing technologies for the beverage can manufacturing industry, is expanding operations in Bedford County.

The firm will invest more than $3 million and create up to 50 new jobs, the Bedford County Economic Development Authority announced Thursday.

Belvac’s Bedford County expansion is projected to take place over a five-year period, the EDA said in a news release. The company is expanding due to a global increase in demand for beverage can-making equipment.

The company will expand into a 40,000-square-foot shell building on a 9-acre lot at 1450 Meade Road, part of the New London Business and Technology Center park in Forest, which it will lease from the EDA, the news release said.

The EDA said it will work with Belvac to make various improvements to the new site such as interior walls, utilities and flooring, while Belvac will be responsible for obtaining other specialized additions and production equipment to meet the company’s production needs, including advanced crane system technology, according to the news release.