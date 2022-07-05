Bicycle pump track to debut at Lynchburg's Peaks View Park

Lynchburg's Parks and Recreation Department and the Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists will debut a bicycle pump track next week, next to the tennis courts at Peaks View Park.

A pump track is a continuous track that cyclists ride without pedaling, so named because the rider pushes and pulls in a pumping motion to create momentum while going over rollers and berms.

The track will be open from dawn till dusk during park hours and is for bicycles, not skateboards, scooters or other vehicles.

The public is invited to a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The event will include a preview of the track, remarks by city officials and a cycling demonstration, the parks and rec department said.

"The pump track will be an exciting addition to the play and learning facilities for children and youth at Peaks View Park," the department said in a news release.

The project was completed with support from Lynchburg City Council and capital improvement plan funding, the department said.

Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists is a community of off-road cyclists dedicated to building and maintaining trails in the city, with most of them at Peaks View Park.

Earlier this year, the group debuted another track at Peaks View Park: Hamster Kitty, named by GLOC President Jason Kendall's children in honor of their family pets.

Hamster Kitty is a quarter-mile-long "gravity trail," meaning gravity, rather than lots of pedaling, takes the rider through the course. It gives cyclists the opportunity to get some speed and catch air on their bikes.

Hamster Kitty is accessible by riding other trails to get to it, but the closest access point comes at Trail Head II or III.

For more information on the new pump track, contact Jason Burger, Parks Maintenance Supervisor, at (434) 401-9890.