Big dreams for Lynchburg home that played a role in desegregating the game of tennis

In 1946, Johnson and Dr. Hubert Eaton learned of Althea Gibson and immediately began investing their money in her career. Gibson became the first woman to play the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association tournament in 1949 and went on to win the U.S. open in 1957, and Wimbledon in 1957 and 1958. She earned a tennis scholarship to Florida A&M University. In 1950, she became the first person of color to compete at the U.S. National Championships (today’s U.S. Open) at age 23.

In 1951, Johnson opened the American Tennis Association’s Junior Development Program in his backyard. Each summer, about a dozen kids from across the country — handpicked by Johnson — would come to his all-expenses-paid camp. Monday to Thursday, the students trained on the court from dawn to dusk. On Friday, they would load into cars for weekend tournaments.

Practices often were supervised by Johnson’s son, Robert, and colleague William "Babe" Jones. On the weekends, Johnson drove the campers to competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.

In 1953, one of those pupils was Arthur Ashe, a 9-year-old from Richmond. He spent summers through 1960 learning on Pierce Street. In 1968, Ashe became a U.S. Open champion. He remains the only Black man to win the U.S. Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon.