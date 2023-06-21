BEDFORD — A Big Island man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with a Bedford County man’s death following a vehicle crash.

Robert Kevin Lewis, 53, was arrested following the Dec. 28, 2021, crash. At a hearing Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lawrence Steele said that night Lewis drove the vehicle on U.S. 501 in Big Island when it ran off the road near the Blue Ridge Parkway and collided with an embankment.

A law enforcement officer who responded noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Lewis and that he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, Steele said. The passenger, Jewel Phillip Spinner, 82, was hospitalized with a head injury and was in intensive care for several weeks, Steele said.

Spinner died Jan. 18, 2022, Steele said. A medical examiner’s report determined the cause of death was complications from severe blunt force trauma to the head from the crash, according to Steele.

A blood draw performed after the wreck and analyzed showed Lewis had a blood alcohol level of .195, more than twice the legal limit, Steele said.

Steele said at a previous bond hearing Lewis admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

Judge James Updike Jr. convicted Lewis on both counts and scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in Bedford Circuit Court. Lewis is released on bond while awaiting sentencing.

A misdemeanor count of driving without a license was dropped, according to the plea agreement.