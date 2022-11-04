Bikes Unlimited plans outdoor space to support events

A local business is planning to open a family-friendly space in downtown Lynchburg to support community events.

Bikes Unlimited — a bicycle rental, parts and service business located at 1312 Jefferson St. — received approval from Lynchburg City Council on Oct. 25 to lease a portion of city-owned property at 1100 Jefferson St., which is grassy land next to the business.

Bikes Unlimited plans to invest $100,000 into building the space and projects $250,000 annually in net new revenue. The business agreed to a five-year lease with the opportunity to renew and will pay $100 per month in rent.

John Seinar, owner of Bikes Unlimited, said the space will provide a place for community members to congregate.

“We have plans to provide a lot of outdoor seating and a fenced area to keep kids safe and parents relaxed,” he said. “We will provide a simple food and beverage menu that will be intuitive for our guests.”

He said there isn’t an opening date yet but construction begins this month.

“Lastly, we are very excited to have the support of [the Office and Economic Development and Tourism] and the City of Lynchburg to make this possible. Downtown Lynchburg has a lot of fun projects projected for next year and we couldn't be more proud to be a part of our growing town,” he said.

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder said he’s glad to see more investment in the downtown community.

“Twenty years ago, City Council, prior to my time, made a commitment to invest in our city, and we have seen the fruits and the benefits of the investment in our downtown area, from the Academy [Center for the Arts] to Amazement Square to the many beautiful lofts downtown,” he said. “So I’m thankful for another business investing more in the community and continuing to help our citizens and Lynchburg.”

Marjette Upshur, director of Economic Development & Tourism, said the office was happy to facilitate the Bikes Unlimited lease to expand the recreational, food and beverage attractions in the city.

“With proximity to the Blackwater Creek Trail system and the James River, this expansion not only helps a small business grow but also boosts the city’s attraction for recreational tourism,” she said.