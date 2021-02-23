Bill to deem farmers markets essential gains traction in General Assembly

Byron said she loves to go to her local farmers market to obtain fresh, local produce.

“These establishments have become fixtures in our communities that are just as essential as grocery stores,” she said. “I support House Bill 2302, which would treat local farmers markets as essential businesses during states of emergency. This legislation will ensure Virginians can always purchase fresh, high-quality foods from our independent Virginia Farmers.”

Hutchinson said farmers markets provide vital food access. Customers using SNAP benefits can double their dollars to buy fresh produce at many markets.

“This is especially important now more than ever,” she said. “We went from 850,000 Virginians struggling weekly pre-COVID to an additional 446,000 becoming food-insecure during COVID.”

Ricky Kowalewski, market manager for the Lynchburg Community Market, said the initial statewide shutdown in March seriously upended operations. After those first few weeks, farmers markets were allowed to operate with many, often confusing or contradicting, restrictions, he said.

"This bill would allow farmers markets to operate and be viewed the same way as grocery stores in a pandemic in state leadership’s eyes," he said. "We have been able to stay open through the pandemic, thanks to city leadership’s agreement with our recommendations, because we’ve got farmers and producers bringing food every week. Because of their hard work, the Lynchburg community had a place to get fresh, local food throughout the lockdowns."

