Bill to improve Virginia schools' ability to help students with seizures heads to Northam's desk

A bill that would better prepare Virginia school personnel to help students having seizures awaits the governor’s signature after being passed by the General Assembly, the results of a grassroots effort primarily started by two Virginia teens who have epilepsy and their families.
The Jamie and Brie Strong Act, SB 1322, named after advocates Jamie Van Cleave of Yorktown and Brie Gesick of Virginia Beach, will make biennial seizure first-aid training mandatory for all school personnel in Virginia, including training on how to recognize a seizure.
Schools will be required to have detailed seizure action plans for all students with a history of epilepsy or a seizure disorder, and a Good Samaritan Clause is included to protect those responding to a seizure from any legal action.
The Virginia House of Delegates passed the legislation last week, 86-13, after the Senate passed it, 35-4,. The bill is a step toward making schools better able to help the 11,000 students in Virginia with epilepsy — plus others who might experience a seizure from different causes.
In 2020, the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia provided voluntary seizure recognition and first-aid training to 1,200 school staff throughout the commonwealth, the EFVA said in a news release. The organization will continue offering seizure first-aid and recognition training in schools, with online and in-person resources available. Courses and resources are already available online for free at epilepsy.com.
“This bill is of critical importance, because there are only vague standards for how to treat seizures in our schools,” Suzanne Bischoff, CEO of the EFVA, said in the news release. “In many hours of mediating between parents and schools it has become clear that well-prepared teachers not only save their pupils, but also save themselves lots of time.”
The bill was continued last year to the 2021 General Assembly session, but 17-year-old Jamie and her mother, Christie Van Cleave, said the initial disappointment of a delay turned into an opportunity.
They could further advocate for the legislation and “broaden the conversation” about how seizures are more than just epilepsy-related, emphasizing the bill's value to a much wider population. The delay also afforded a chance to address some initial opposition to the bill, Jamie and Christie added.
According to the EFA, one in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lives, and one in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime.
“The whole point is that the teachers have that training, but not for people just with epilepsy,” Jamie said of the bill. “It covers everyone instead of just the population that has epilepsy.”
Jamie, who had her first seizure in first grade, previously facilitated a seizure recognition and first-aid training for school personnel at Yorktown High School, Yorktown Middle School, and Yorktown Elementary School, the education system she attended.
“As long as we don’t have a cure, we need safety,” Jamie said in an interview about the bill with the Waynesboro News Virginian last year. “It shouldn’t be the responsibility of a child to train all of the employees in their school in order to feel safe to go to school.”
If the bill is signed by Northam, Virginia will become the sixth state in the U.S. to enact the Epilepsy Foundation of America’s Seizure Safe Schools policy, joining Indiana, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey and Kentucky in the initiative.
“So many people with epilepsy hide their condition, and a big part of that is the stigma. For those people who don’t come forward, there will be teachers and other staff equipped to help them,” said Christie.
“This bill will help with the stigma, because it really opened up a very public conversation about a very private issue. I just really hope that people are more willing to treat someone compassionately who’s having a seizure, to not be scared of the seizure. If we can help people understand and take the fear out of it, then I think people with epilepsy will have a much better experience in school.”