Bill to improve Virginia schools' ability to help students with seizures heads to Northam's desk

“This bill is of critical importance, because there are only vague standards for how to treat seizures in our schools,” Suzanne Bischoff, CEO of the EFVA, said in the news release. “In many hours of mediating between parents and schools it has become clear that well-prepared teachers not only save their pupils, but also save themselves lots of time.”

The bill was continued last year to the 2021 General Assembly session, but 17-year-old Jamie and her mother, Christie Van Cleave, said the initial disappointment of a delay turned into an opportunity.

They could further advocate for the legislation and “broaden the conversation” about how seizures are more than just epilepsy-related, emphasizing the bill's value to a much wider population. The delay also afforded a chance to address some initial opposition to the bill, Jamie and Christie added.

According to the EFA, one in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lives, and one in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime.

“The whole point is that the teachers have that training, but not for people just with epilepsy,” Jamie said of the bill. “It covers everyone instead of just the population that has epilepsy.”