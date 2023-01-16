Birds of a feather: Lynchburg driving instructor passionate about her flock

Chickens have been a lifelong hobby and more for Shirley Snidow.

“This is an obsession. It’s addicting,” she said. “I’m all bird — the only thing I haven’t done is grow feathers.”

Snidow had six chickens in a coop in her backyard when she was growing up in Lynchburg. Now she keeps about two dozen in coops she built herself on a private patch of forested land in the city.

When Snidow opened the door to the coops during a recent visit, her chickens swarmed out into the yard around her, forming a bobbing crowd of yellow, red, black, white, gray and green feathers. She typically stops in twice per day to check on them and admits her chickens are “spoiled pets.”

“I love my birds — I talk to them every day, I give them treats,” she said.

Snidow's chickens eat fresh fruits and vegetables, sweet-smelling alfalfa hay with natural probiotics, and even get to snack off a miniature wooden "chicknic table.” Her chickens are free range, so they also benefit from the nutrients in the bugs they graze on.

It’s that quality diet that gives fresh eggs such a strikingly orange yolk, Snidow explained. She’ll make special deliveries for egg sales and said once you’ve tasted hers, you’ll never buy from the grocery store again.

Snidow returned to Lynchburg from Northern Virginia in 2018 with experience in “swaps” — events to buy, sell and trade poultry. She said she went around to local tractor supply stores asking when the swaps were, but no one knew what she was talking about. So Snidow started her own, collaborating with feed store managers to host the events and offering to run them herself. Now Snidow lists an area swap for every Sunday of the month.

Sellers are “dedicated, knowledgeable poultry people,” she added, saying she knows the managers of swaps all across the state.

Snidow isn’t raising any chicks now that it's winter but said when she does, “I won’t sell any of my girls.”

She will sell a male chicken though, because more than one rooster in a flock will fight. Speckles is Snidow’s rooster and he stands a few inches taller than the hens. She pointed out how he was “patrolling” around the grazing hens that afternoon, and when a buzzard flew overhead she noted his warning squawk.

At another point in the interview, she interpreted a funny-sounding cackle from inside the coop to mean someone had just laid an egg. Snidow talks back too, making a low “chirp chirp chirp” that sounds much more bird than human.

Her favorites are the all-gold Buff Orpingtons, and she held one in her arms like a baby. It clucked at first but then relaxed as she stroked its feathers.

“I’ve done this with a lot of chickens," she said.

Snidow said chickens will purr too when they’re very relaxed.

She works part time in the Lynchburg and Roanoke areas as a behind-the-wheel driving instructor for Drive This Way Driving School.

“I teach them 110%,” Snidow said of the work.

Her chicken and driver’s education lives have overlapped: Snidow said a recent group of students were excited they’d get to be driving with “the crazy chicken lady.”

“You almost have to be crazy to teach behind-the-wheel, but I love it,” Snidow said, adding her faith helps to make her unafraid.

When work is stressful, she goes and spends time with her chickens.

“I’m never lonely," she said.