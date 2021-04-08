Black health, faith leaders in Lynchburg advocate for vaccine as thousands of doses sit unused

Amid a growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccination doses in the Lynchburg area, local health and faith leaders are reaching out to encourage immunization and safe habits, especially in the city’s Black communities.
City officials and leaders from the Bridges to Progress faith taskforce collaborated for a town hall titled “Faith, Facts & the COVID-19 Vaccination” on Wednesday evening, with Black community leaders dispelling myths, answering questions and offering words of encouragement about immunization efforts.
Shauntell Kline, a family nurse practitioner with Central Virginia Family Physicians, said she believed fear around vaccine safety, skepticism and distrust of the government are the leading root causes for why Lynchburg’s Black communities have been hesitant to get vaccinated.
She said approval for the vaccines was rushed because it needed to be, but assured viewers that it still went through the proper testing and approval processes.
Dr. Winifred Agard, an emergency physician and clinical council board member with Centra Health, added vaccine development didn’t involve any shortcuts and was based on pre-existing vaccine framework that’s been 30 years in the making.
It’s hard to tell the scope of impact caused by vaccine hesitancy among Black residents from local vaccination demographic information, since data from the Virginia Department of Health has significant holes.
Three times more white city residents than Black city residents have received at least one dose, according to VDH data, but well over a third of vaccinated Lynchburg residents haven’t disclosed their race. Demographic data from the surrounding counties bear similar holes.
The Rev. Keith Anderson, with Highly Favored Ministries, said at Thursday’s discussion mistrust of the government by Black citizens is rightly based in historic examples of racial mistreatment of Black patients, such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, where hundreds of Black men were deceived and not properly treated for the disease. For the COVID-19 vaccines, he said that fear isn’t warranted and he has trust in its validity.
“I’m not going to encourage you to do something that I have not first done for myself,” he said, adding he’s encouraged immunization to his entire family.
“…For me, I lend my faith to this: that God has allowed us to come to this point where the pandemic and the science and the opportunities have merged together, and it’s right before us to take advantage of,” he said.
Anderson, the executive director of student health and wellness at Liberty University who has been part of the regional vaccine task force, said local faith leaders have worked with city officials to help get their congregations immunized. While he said COVID-19 safety measures, including vaccination, have become a political matter, “We should take the politics out of this.”
The Rev. Reason Chandler, of Jackson Street United Methodist Church, added faith leaders have a vital role in continuing to enforce safety precautions to help keep their flocks healthy even as restrictions loosen.
Between Wednesday’s Zoom call and its Facebook livestream, Lynchburg Community Engagement Manager Josh Quintero said about 1,450 viewers tuned in. More could watch it on the city’s TV channel or on the website, and it remains up online for anyone interested.
“Our hope is that everyone who was a part of the event will continue to share the info with their networks like the folks part of the B2P Faith Taskforce have already done,” he said in an email.
As of Thursday, nearly 30% of people across the district had received at least one dose and about 17.8% of people were fully vaccinated. Those rates are below state averages of 34.1% and 19.2% respectively, and that gap has widened marginally in recent weeks.
Rapidly expanding vaccine supply has led to a jump in local immunization: in the week between March 29 and April 5, the number of doses administered increased by nearly 20%, according to VDH numbers.
Even with immunization rates climbing, the district has plenty of vaccine appointments that go unbooked. Online registration for the regional vaccination center at Candlers Station shows thousands of slots from recent days still were open.
Vaccine supply began to outstrip demand about a week ago, according to Kimberlee Foster, CVHD’s population health community coordinator. That factored into the decision to open vaccinations up to anyone 16 years old and older earlier this week, she said. It means CVHD is ahead of many other health districts — the entire state is scheduled to enter that final phase by April 18.
Foster said leftover doses one week can be carried over for appointments at the regional vaccination center or at other locality clinics the following week, and VDH is taking those numbers into consideration when deciding how many doses to send to the Lynchburg area.
As of Thursday, the district had about 6,000 surplus doses, she said, and so far VDH hasn’t shifted any of those surplus doses from CVHD to other districts.