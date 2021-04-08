Black health, faith leaders in Lynchburg advocate for vaccine as thousands of doses sit unused

Three times more white city residents than Black city residents have received at least one dose, according to VDH data, but well over a third of vaccinated Lynchburg residents haven’t disclosed their race. Demographic data from the surrounding counties bear similar holes.

The Rev. Keith Anderson, with Highly Favored Ministries, said at Thursday’s discussion mistrust of the government by Black citizens is rightly based in historic examples of racial mistreatment of Black patients, such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, where hundreds of Black men were deceived and not properly treated for the disease. For the COVID-19 vaccines, he said that fear isn’t warranted and he has trust in its validity.

“I’m not going to encourage you to do something that I have not first done for myself,” he said, adding he’s encouraged immunization to his entire family.

“…For me, I lend my faith to this: that God has allowed us to come to this point where the pandemic and the science and the opportunities have merged together, and it’s right before us to take advantage of,” he said.