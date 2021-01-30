Black History Month video project highlights local and international Black figures

This February, Black History Month will be celebrated with a new collaborative initiative from the nonprofit organization Appomattox For Equality and Appomattox-based Wolfbane Productions.
Appomattox For Equality and Wolfbane spent time in January creating a series of short videos for an inaugural Black History Month project.
Every day throughout February, a new video will be shared online featuring local talent — plus a few special guests — portraying Black figures from both the present and past. The videos will tell the figures’ stories and celebrate their mark on the world.
From Hannah Reynolds, who was born a slave in Appomattox County and died a free woman, to internationally known individuals such as Maya Angelou and Harriet Tubman, the goal of the project is to help educate others on Black history and celebrate the achievements of Black people both locally and nationwide, said Tyresha McCoy, vice president Appomattox for Equality.
Appomattox for Equality began as a grassroots effort in Appomattox last June, launched after the organization of a peaceful protest in Appomattox by McCoy and AFE president Shronda Mosley.
After the protest, McCoy, Mosley, and others in her community knew they had to keep the momentum going. McCoy said they identified a need for education and encouragement of unity in their community following some expressions of shock about the peaceful protest. They set to work cultivating an organization and movement geared toward equality for all. The Black History Month video project represents the continued efforts in maintaining momentum for education and positive social change.
“Appomattox is very small. A lot of stuff, I feel like, doesn’t get talked about in the community, especially uplifting Black voices, which is why this project is really exciting,” McCoy said.
Appomattox For Equality’s video project focuses particularly on Appomattox and Virginia-based Black individuals. The founder of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson, was himself from Virginia.
“Black history is their history. This history is our history,” Mosley said regarding Appomattox and the region as a whole.
Ken Arpino, executive director of Wolfbane Productions and a board member of AFE, concurred with Mosley.
“It was really important to the group that we recognize people specifically from Appomattox,” he said.
Growing up, McCoy said Black history was relegated to a portion of the school curriculum once per year, but otherwise the stories and contributions of people of color seemed excluded or overlooked from the main narrative of history classes.
“Being an African American and going through the school systems, you kind of only learn about these figures in February. That’s kind of the one time where it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Black History Month! Let’s learn about these figures,’ when really it should be a year-round thing where you’re constantly educating yourself on these people,” McCoy said.
Two Wolfbane staff and AFE board members, Arpino and Wolfbane founder and producing artistic director Dustin Williams, helped facilitate the Black History Month video project by providing a set as well as editing and general production work.
Video segments are each less than one minute, tailored to fit on social media platforms and make them impactful but “digestible,” Arpino said.
The project had a $5,000 budget, half of a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Many actors came to Wolfbane’s studio to film their segments, wearing masks, following social distancing, and increasing sanitation at the facility in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines as Wolfbane largely still is closed. Eleven of the 28 actors filmed their segments remotely and sent the recordings to the studio for editing, McCoy said. Actors range from age nine to people in their 70s.
Lynda Gentry, an Appomattox County resident who has worked as an actor and stage manager in community theater for some 30 years, portrayed Maya Angelou for one of the segments.
“She speaks to me,” Gentry said of Angelou. “An awesome, awesome Black woman who overcame her obstacles and rose to prominence through her poetry and her words of wisdom. She was a voice for change and equality, and a very inspiring woman.”
Gentry said she hopes viewers will take away something meaningful from the videos.
“I just hope people will be interested enough to listen to what is being presented and take something away from what they hear about the people who are being represented,” she said. “Acknowledge and find some common ground in our differences by listening to these peoples’ stories, because we all have stories.”
Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson will be speaking about Leon Turner, the first Black sheriff’s deputy in Appomattox County, Mosley said.
Dr. Cameron Webb, former Virginia 5th District Congressional candidate and present member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, who is connected to Appomattox by his wife, will portray former President Barack Obama in one of the videos.
Ruben Studdard, the American Idol season two winner and 2003 Grammy nominee hailed by many in the world of music and show business as “the next Luther Vandross,” also lent himself to the project, Mosley said. Studdard filmed his segment remotely.
McCoy portrayed Harriet Tubman in one of the videos. She described it as a “full circle” moment that began with an elementary school assignment.
“When I was in elementary school, we had to do a report for Black History Month, and I had chosen Harriet Tubman,” McCoy said. “The teacher said we would get extra credit if we dressed up like the character.”
Sporting one of her grandmother’s dresses that reached to her ankles, McCoy said she went to school dressed as she imagined Harriet Tubman would have been. This year, she got back into character for the first time since she was 8 or 9 years old.
“My mom actually still has this report that I did,” McCoy said. “I have such a vivid memory of, ‘Oh, I dressed like Harriet Tubman for the day!’”
“It was important to show Black excellence and community achievement,” Arpino said of the Black History Month project.
The first video will be posted on Appomattox For Equality’s website and social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Monday and continue daily through the end of the month. Visit appomattoxequality.com to watch the videos and learn more.