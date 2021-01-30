Black History Month video project highlights local and international Black figures

Gentry said she hopes viewers will take away something meaningful from the videos.

“I just hope people will be interested enough to listen to what is being presented and take something away from what they hear about the people who are being represented,” she said. “Acknowledge and find some common ground in our differences by listening to these peoples’ stories, because we all have stories.”

Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson will be speaking about Leon Turner, the first Black sheriff’s deputy in Appomattox County, Mosley said.

Dr. Cameron Webb, former Virginia 5th District Congressional candidate and present member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, who is connected to Appomattox by his wife, will portray former President Barack Obama in one of the videos.

Ruben Studdard, the American Idol season two winner and 2003 Grammy nominee hailed by many in the world of music and show business as “the next Luther Vandross,” also lent himself to the project, Mosley said. Studdard filmed his segment remotely.

McCoy portrayed Harriet Tubman in one of the videos. She described it as a “full circle” moment that began with an elementary school assignment.