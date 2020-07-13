Black Lives Matter billboard offers message of hope to marginalized in Lynchburg

That was by design, according to Linville.

In early June, more than two dozen Black Lives Matter supporters demonstrated at the same spot to protest comments made by Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. Falwell had invoked Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal to attack the state’s new coronavirus prevention measures, including a mask requirement, setting off a controversial episode that roiled the city.

Falwell later apologized for his comments, saying he understood that he had "refreshed" racial trauma. But Linville thought a billboard adjacent to Liberty’s campus might offer a concrete reminder that Black lives do in fact matter in Lynchburg.

“I have purposely chosen areas where I think that the billboards can give some people pause and ask them to reflect but also make people who may feel marginalized or oppressed in those areas feel seen,” Linville said.

Still, Linville said she understands a billboard will not solve the nation’s problems on its own. Systematic inequality still exists in every community across the country and hopefully, she said, a highly-visible message might spur some to take action.

“I recognize that putting up a billboard is not the work that needs to be done,” she said. “I think that it's a fantastic way to show support. But the work that really needs to be done involves looking at the ways that our system has marginalized people and taking direct actions to make sure things are more equitable and that diverse voices are being heard.”

Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.