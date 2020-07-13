Black Lives Matter billboard offers message of hope to marginalized in Lynchburg

Digital billboards, with their ever-changing displays, generally advertise car dealerships and the latest fast food novelty.
But for two weeks last month, one of the several dozen signs that dots the Hill City promoted a movement, not a product. In large white letters against a crisp black background, the billboard simply read “Black Lives Matter.”
The sign was paid for by Brooke Linville, a former Sweet Briar College student who rented the billboard with the help of donations from friends and fellow former students at the Amherst County school.
“I felt that it was my responsibility to stand up and make sure that the larger community knows that people stood on their side,” Linville said. “Recognizing people who may have felt invisible has always been important to me. It's honestly the least I can do.”
Standing several dozen feet tall, the billboard chosen to broadcast the message is wedged between the campuses of Central Virginia Community College and Liberty University and towers over the busy commercial section of Wards Road.
The owner of the sign — a company known as Lamar Advertising — tells customers the billboard is seen by nearly 100,000 motorists and pedestrians every week.
Linville was inspired by a similar initiative undertaken by Nathan Barry, who rented a pair of billboards in Boise, Idaho — Linville’s current place of residence — in the days after the brutal killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and the nationwide uprising that quickly followed.
Barry, the CEO of a digital marketing company, encouraged others to join his effort to buy up billboards. He recommended that friends pool money together and buy advertising space in rural parts of the country so the message can reach those who don’t use social media. Depending on where one lives, and how long the message stays up, billboards can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000.
“To win real policy change we need to reach the average voter. Not just in big cities, but in small towns across the US,” Barry wrote on Twitter.
In addition to the Lynchburg sign, Linville also purchased a billboard in the Lewiston, Idaho area, where armed counter-protesters confronted Black Lives Matter demonstrators, and in Boone, North Carolina — a region where she has long standing family ties.
Dubbed the “Black Lives Matter Billboard Project,” Linville hopes to rent more billboards in other areas of the country and raise enough funds to rent the Lynchburg sign again sometime in the near future.
Linville said it costs about $3,000 to display a message for four weeks on the Wards Road sign. She helped pay for the billboard with about two dozen donations, largely from former Sweet Briar students.
The Lynchburg billboard, which stands on Wards Road’s northbound lane, is located just a third of a mile from a major entrance to Liberty University’s sprawling campus on the southern edge of the Hill City.
That was by design, according to Linville.
In early June, more than two dozen Black Lives Matter supporters demonstrated at the same spot to protest comments made by Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. Falwell had invoked Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal to attack the state’s new coronavirus prevention measures, including a mask requirement, setting off a controversial episode that roiled the city.
Falwell later apologized for his comments, saying he understood that he had "refreshed" racial trauma. But Linville thought a billboard adjacent to Liberty’s campus might offer a concrete reminder that Black lives do in fact matter in Lynchburg.
“I have purposely chosen areas where I think that the billboards can give some people pause and ask them to reflect but also make people who may feel marginalized or oppressed in those areas feel seen,” Linville said.
Still, Linville said she understands a billboard will not solve the nation’s problems on its own. Systematic inequality still exists in every community across the country and hopefully, she said, a highly-visible message might spur some to take action.
“I recognize that putting up a billboard is not the work that needs to be done,” she said. “I think that it's a fantastic way to show support. But the work that really needs to be done involves looking at the ways that our system has marginalized people and taking direct actions to make sure things are more equitable and that diverse voices are being heard.”
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.