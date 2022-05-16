Blankinship, the state's 'Mr. Golf,' remembered for helping grow sport

Harry Martin Blankinship spent his professional life refusing to answer questions that were about himself.

He never wanted the attention to be focused on him, whether it was in his role as the chairman of Boonsboro Country Club, the non-playing captain of Virginia's state team, president and vice president of the Virginia State Golf Association, or the organization’s first executive secretary.

Blankinship, instead, focused his attention on the golfers. He smiled whenever the names of Vinny Giles and Lanny Wadkins were uttered. The Lynchburg native never hesitated to speak about the growth of golf in the commonwealth and how the sport was revitalized after World War II.

Giles, nearly 50 years after Blankinship’s death, made sure his former mentor was remembered in a proper manner. One fitting of the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.

“I was the one that brought his name up,” Giles said, revealing he is on the VGHOF selection committee. “The average person up there didn’t know anything about him because he goes back so far. Gosh, my father would be 110 and I think Bunny Blankinship might have been older than my father. Most of the people involved with the VSGA and the Hall of Fame didn’t know anything about him.”

Blankinship spent his life focused on promoting others. Giles and others who knew him will posthumously induct Blankinship into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame’s seventh class on Oct. 19 at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Blankinship is the third Lynchburg native to be elected into the VGHOF. Giles was enshrined in the organization’s inaugural class in 2016, and Donna Andrews was inducted the following year as the hall’s first female honoree.

All three proudly called Boonsboro their home course.

“To be honest, I think it says a lot about Boonsboro club, which was one of the original members of the Virginia State Golf Association, and the development of not just people who became capable golfers, but a culture at Boonsboro that golf was important,” Giles said. “The Boonsboro golf course, I would certainly still rate it in the top 10 in the state of Virginia, even with all of the new courses that have gone in.”

Blankinship’s contributions to the sport were felt more than just at Boonsboro, which opened in 1923 and will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year by hosting the VSGA Amateur Championship.

He served as vice president of the VSGA in 1957-58 and was elected president for the term of 1959-60. He became the organization’s first executive secretary in 1962, and he held that position until the morning of June 1, 1972, when he died at the age of 67 at Virginia Baptist Hospital after a short illness.

“I would say that all amateur golfers here in Virginia for years have felt the impact of Bunny’s leadership,” Alvis Hylton, the former Boonsboro club pro, told The News in 1971. “Bunny has been the anchor man in the VSGA that made it work. That’s why the VSGA is what it is today — the best association in the United States.”

The VSGA, which organized in 1904, saw substantial growth with Blankinship in the organization. The group grew from 50 member clubs to more than 127 over a 15-year period in which Blankinship was with the VSGA.

Harry W. Easterly Jr., a former president of the VSGA, summed up Blankinship’s contributions to the game in a manner-of-factly statement to The News: “If there was a time when Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and California looked down their noses at golf in Virginia, that time has passed.”

Blankinship was commonly called Bunny during his life, and his name adorns the trophy given annually to the winner of the VSGA Senior Amateur Championship.

His contributions at Boonsboro are remembered in the Fox Puss Invitational, a three-day tournament that has been held annually at the Bedford Country course since 1971.

It was named after Blankinship (Fox) and clubmate Charles Hancock (Puss), their nicknames at Boonsboro. Both served as chairmen at Boonsboro, and Hancock served as VSGA president from 1969-70.

Lynchburg’s George Gosey Jr., the 1952 VSGA amateur champion and 1953 amateur runner-up, described Blankinship as a “grand person who was completely devoted to golf and the Boonsboro Country Club.”

Giles credited Blankinship and other members of Boonsboro called “The Old Guard” with helping establish the country club as one of the prominent destinations for golf in the Lynchburg area.

Blankinship saw more opportunities to help grow the game on a state level. He became the non-playing captain of the Virginia state golf team when he joined the VSGA in 1948 and also served as the organization’s secretary-treasurer.

Many considered Blankinship synonymous with the VSGA’s growth thanks to his various roles in helping expand the game to those across the state.

M.E. (Ed) Evans was the first Lynchburg native to win the VSGA senior amateur championship in 1965. He was a friend of Blankinship and told The News on the day of Blankinship’s death: “He was truly Mr. Golf in Virginia.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.