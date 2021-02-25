Blasting operations to begin at Lakeside Drive bridge

Blasting operations will be conducted along Lakeside Drive beginning Monday in order to clear rocks in preparation for storm drain installations.

Blasting will occur through approximately March 26, and will happen periodically during mid-morning hours, according to a Thursday news release from the city of Lynchburg.

Airhorns will sound and be audible for a minimum of one mile from the blast site to signal an approaching blast, and the "all clear."

During the time of blasts, flaggers will hold traffic at a safe distance for up to 10 minutes. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if at all possible to avoid delays.

This is a phase of the $26 million Lakeside Drive Bridge project, which kicked off in August and is slated for completion in June 2023.

Plans include reconstructing a new section of Lakeside Drive in order to improve traffic flow through the existing intersection, and as a requested precursor to the College Lake Dam Removal Project.

Cory Bond with English Construction said immediate residences and businesses will be notified of the blasting by door hangars and people going door-to-door.

Bond said the project is on schedule and residents should not expect any major impacts to traffic until mid-summer, at the earliest.

