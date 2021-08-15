Blue Ridge Area Food Bank celebrates 40 years of serving communities

Before the recession of 2008, the food bank was serving about 70,000 people per month but at the highest point of the recession, that number soared to 120,000 a month. And just prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was serving an average of 100,000 per month.

Across its 25-county service area, BRAFB served 141,000 people in May 2020, McKee said. It now serves about 118,000 per month.

“The pandemic challenged more severely and in more complicated ways than anything else in our history,” he said. “So just in terms of the need for services, over the course of our four decades, that has really grown substantially in the last 10 to 12 years. And a lot of it has to do with longer term events and restructuring the economy and the labor force. It's not just short-term spikes associated with a recession, or a downturn, or even event like the pandemic.”

He said BRAFB was fortunate because the pandemic hit the area more slowly than other parts of the country and it only lost 8% of its 203 food pantries due to closures.

“They're staffed by volunteers in their 60s, most commonly 70s, even 80s, all people who are at high risk,” he said. “And so you saw just the agency networks collapse all across the country.”