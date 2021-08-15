Blue Ridge Area Food Bank celebrates 40 years of serving communities

In its first year, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank operated out of a Quonset hut in Staunton.
And the very first food delivery of donated food 40 years ago was a truckload of taco shells and chocolate sauce complemented by a few pallets of USDA cheese.
By the end of the first year, the BRAFB distributed 233,000 pounds of food to the hungry through about 200 member agencies in 18 counties along the spine of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Now, the regional food bank has distributed nearly 30 million pounds of food this year as of June 30.
“That’s a lot of growth between then and now,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.
BRAFB was founded by Phil Grasty in November 1981 in Staunton and later opened branches in Charlottesville and Winchester. In 1985, it opened a branch in Lynchburg, where 75,000 pounds of food was delivered to the acquired warehouse.
BRAFB was established in the earlier days of food banking nationally. The first regional food banks were responsible for aggregating food from multiple sources and then redistributing that food directly to food pantries and other food programs, McKee said.
The first food bank started in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1969 and the idea started catching on across the country.
McKee said as it began looking into farm bills, federal nutrition programs and a way to stabilize commodity prices, the federal government began to think about food banks as a way of distributing surplus farm commodities and, at the same time, addressing the issue of food insecurity in the nation.
McKee said at that point in time, that work was considered a major experiment in food banking because of the rural nature of its service area. So the establishment of the branches enabled BRAFB to make food accessible in remote areas.
“There were some people in the country who thought rural places don't need food assistance, they can grow there, and that was not an uncommon misconception,” he said. “But of course, not only did those regions struggle with food insecurity then, but the fact that we were based in the Shenandoah Valley and serving far-flung communities and those pantries and community groups as far away as Lynchburg would be hard pressed to access our warehouse and find a volunteer to drive here on a regular basis.”
In the beginning, its focus was on emergency and supplemental food assistance for people who were receiving food stamps who had run out or had a rough spell with unexpected expenses, McKee said.
“Food banks and their partner agencies were there to help bridge them to the next month or bridge them out of a rough spot,” he said.
In the early 2000s, the food bank shifted into providing perishable food and fresh produce.
“When we were getting started with those initiatives, we were distributing about half a million pounds a year of fresh produce and we steadily grew that in the ensuing years to where now we're at between 7 and 8 million pounds of fresh produce each year,” he said.
Over the years, food banks grew in size, in part because the social safety net got smaller, income inequality got bigger and a larger share of people served had someone in the home that was working, McKee said.
“So while we started mostly for people living in or very near poverty and were occasionally serving people who were working generally and were self-sufficient, but rarely needed our assistance during rough times, we evolved over the '80s and '90s and into the 2000s as a more frequent source of food for working families,” he said.
When the recession hit in 2008, that reality really began to define food banks with so many people suddenly unemployed, McKee said.
“So into the 2000s, we saw further restructuring of the labor market with adverse effects on low wage earners with lower to minimal skills,” he said. “They were falling out of mid-wage jobs in manufacturing and into low wage jobs in the service, retail and hospitality industry. And instead of seeing a number of people come down precipitously, with the improvement of the economy after the recession, we saw it hardly change at all.”
Before the recession of 2008, the food bank was serving about 70,000 people per month but at the highest point of the recession, that number soared to 120,000 a month. And just prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was serving an average of 100,000 per month.
Across its 25-county service area, BRAFB served 141,000 people in May 2020, McKee said. It now serves about 118,000 per month.
“The pandemic challenged more severely and in more complicated ways than anything else in our history,” he said. “So just in terms of the need for services, over the course of our four decades, that has really grown substantially in the last 10 to 12 years. And a lot of it has to do with longer term events and restructuring the economy and the labor force. It's not just short-term spikes associated with a recession, or a downturn, or even event like the pandemic.”
He said BRAFB was fortunate because the pandemic hit the area more slowly than other parts of the country and it only lost 8% of its 203 food pantries due to closures.
“They're staffed by volunteers in their 60s, most commonly 70s, even 80s, all people who are at high risk,” he said. “And so you saw just the agency networks collapse all across the country.”
During the pandemic, the Lynchburg distribution center, located at 501-B 12th St., worked with a number of new agencies and organizations it hadn't worked with before to try to help them get food out, such as the Community Access Network.
“We worked with them during this time because they were seeing COVID patients and they weren't comfortable going out to pantries,” said Kristi West, partner engagement manager at BRAFB. “We even worked with area libraries. We tried to find different partnerships and find where we could get food out in different ways.”
West works with about 45 agencies in and around the Lynchburg area on top of other program partners to get food out to the region.
She said many agencies had to completely switch what they were used to doing.
“They were used to having relationships with the client and the guests that would come in to get their own groceries and then they had to transition to helping them with a drive-thru type service and lost a lot of volunteers, but they were still able to do it,” she said.
Many of the partner agencies run with the help of volunteers, but many of those volunteers are seniors and were at high risk during the height of the pandemic, West said.
“So some of the younger folks had to step up during this time and there was a lot of adapting, that’s for sure,” she said.
The regional food bank serves not only Lynchburg but the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson, and distributes food to places that include Park View Community Mission, The Agape Center, Lynchburg Daily Bread and Timberlake United Methodist Church.
McKee said the food bank is partnering with its seven regional sister food banks to create a statewide equity initiative that will do a better job of connecting people who are food insecure and need health care services.
This initiative is in the planning stages and will be implemented next year, McKee said.
Tyler Herman, the food bank's director of partner engagement, said goals in the future include strengthening and developing the food-assistance network, improving access to vulnerable populations, supporting improved nutrition for better health and expanding outreach and advocacy.
Through grants, this year the food bank will be providing more than $2 million in its partner network by helping them improve their pantry spaces, building out walk-in coolers and acquiring trucks and vans to distribute to underserved areas or provide home deliveries.
“Over the last 40 years, the food bank has moved towards deeper partner engagement, capacity and capability development of our network,” Herman said. “There are a lot of reasons as to why there was such resiliency during the pandemic, but we believe a part of that was that deeper investment in relationships, providing the resources, allocating funding for cold storage, technology and training that really deepened relationships with our partners and created synergy as this collective network of food assistance providers across our service area.”