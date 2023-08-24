Otter Creek Campground will close for the season on Aug. 24, according to a National Park Service news release.

The campground, off the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 60.9, is suspending operations because of staffing limitations, the release said. Reservation holders will be contacted about refunds and other options at nearby campgrounds. The parkway's remaining seven campgrounds will be open through Oct. 31.

“To manage campgrounds, recreational areas, visitor centers and destinations that park visitors enjoy during the summer and fall season, the Parkway relies on a dedicated team of year-round and seasonal employees who work across a broad range of jobs,” said Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout in a news release.

“This year, due [to] a significantly reduced applicant pool, we were able to hire 64% of the planned seasonal employees across the Parkway in North Carolina and Virginia. While we are working to minimize the impacts of these lower staffing levels on our visitors, the Otter Creek closure, at a lower occupancy campground, allows us to shift limited staffing to higher-traffic campgrounds and visitor destinations. We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience with this and other operational adjustments that may be necessary as we navigate the remainder of the 2023 season with a commitment to high quality services and safe working conditions for our team.”

More details about campground locations and reservations are available at recreation.gov or nps.gov/blri; and a complete listing of facility operating schedules also is available on the parkway’s website.

— From staff reports

