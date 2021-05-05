Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks, parking areas set for paving

The National Parks Service plans to resurface some 80 overlooks and parking areas, along with five picnic areas, on the Virginia portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to a parks service news release.

The work is slated to begin this week, continuing through early fall, and will involve short-term closures of the overlooks and parking areas, the release states.

The paving projects will span the stretch from Afton Gap at milepost 0 to the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213, with crews starting at the northernmost sections and moving south. Overlooks and parking areas will be closed only while work is ongoing, and the paving at each area should only take a few days, according to the news release.

Work at the picnic areas — Humpback Rocks at milepost 8.5, Peaks of Otter at milepost 85.6, Smart View at milepost 154.5, Rocky Knob at milepost 169, and Groundhog Mountain at milepost 188.8 — is expected to take a little longer, the release said.