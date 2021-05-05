Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks, parking areas set for paving

The National Parks Service plans to resurface some 80 overlooks and parking areas, along with five picnic areas, on the Virginia portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to a parks service news release.
The work is slated to begin this week, continuing through early fall, and will involve short-term closures of the overlooks and parking areas, the release states.
The paving projects will span the stretch from Afton Gap at milepost 0 to the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213, with crews starting at the northernmost sections and moving south. Overlooks and parking areas will be closed only while work is ongoing, and the paving at each area should only take a few days, according to the news release.
Work at the picnic areas — Humpback Rocks at milepost 8.5, Peaks of Otter at milepost 85.6, Smart View at milepost 154.5, Rocky Knob at milepost 169, and Groundhog Mountain at milepost 188.8 — is expected to take a little longer, the release said.
"This summer’s pavement preservation project takes care of key features along the Virginia sections of the Parkway. Visitors have enjoyed the Parkway’s overlooks and picnic areas for generations," Acting Superintendent Alexa Viets said in the release. "We are pleased to bring these areas into better condition with a project that is anticipated to move quickly and should present only minor inconveniences to park visitors."
Motorists and parkway visitors are asked to use caution during the paving operations and are advised to expect short-term lane closures at the overlooks and parking areas.
Between the 469-mile parkway and its inventory of bridges, tunnels, parking areas, spur roads, service roads, campground and picnic area roads, the park service's pavement preservation plan is necessary to keep the paved services usable for visitors.
National Parks Service studies found for every dollar spent on pavement preservation, $6 to $10 in future pavement rehabilitation costs are saved, the release states. Money for the paving projects mostly comes from the Highway Trust Fund, comprised of federal gas tax dollars managed by the Federal Highway Administration.
Sidener is the special publications editor at The News & Advance. Know a house that should be featured? Reach her at (434) 385-5539 or csidener@newsadvance.com.