Body of missing man found along James River

The body of a missing Amherst County man was located Saturday in the James River.

Joshua Kane Grant, 41, was reported missing by family members Tuesday. He last was seen wearing white swim trunks with a floral pattern the day before at about 2:30 p.m. in the Snowden area, according to an Amherst County Sheriff's Office news release.

On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries notified the Amherst County Sheriff's Office of a body in the water on the edge of the river, about 200 yards downstream of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County.

Those two agencies, along with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Big Island Swift Water Rescue and Bedford County Public Safety responded. The medical examiner on scene was able to make a positive identification.

Grant's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.