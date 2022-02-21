Bold branding: Jawansa Hall pushes the limits and was pioneer in bending rules with graphic design, marketing

Branding didn’t become a buzzword in Lynchburg until about 2014, said Jawansa Hall, owner of Blackwater Branding. Because of that, he’s spent a good portion of career — until recently — educating businesses on its power.

“I would always compare it by telling people that their business has its own life, it has a personality, it’s like a person,” he said. “And that person has character traits. And what are those character traits? Do you know? And some people had never thought about it that way.”

From there, Hall would talk to businesses and organizations about color, font and aesthetics because that all has a personality as well.

After the birth of his daughter, Keziah, 6, he wanted more flexibility to be with her and more hands-on interaction with his clients, deciding to open his own business, Blackwater Branding.

The company spent some time in Riverviews Artspace but soon will open its own brick and mortar location in the former Lynchburg Camera Shop at 1009 Main St. in April.

To Hall’s knowledge, it will be the first minority-owned ad agency on Main Street.

He also recently was named as an advisor with the Small Business Development Center, located in the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance building downtown, where he will help out as a branding and marketing advisor.

Hall, now 41, was born and raised in Lynchburg on Bedford Avenue at his grandmother’s house and said being born in the 1980s and raised in the 1990s, he grew up watching drugs take over the neighborhood.

“So you see this transformation from something that was quiet and kind of to itself just a different beast. It’s definitely not the same place now but I ended up spending a lot of time in the house because of that.”

Inside the house, he took to making his own art work. His grandmother gave him free rein of the house, according to Hall, and his room was filled with drawings on the walls, lamp shades and floors.

Along the way, he said he had some amazing art teachers in the Lynchburg Public School system and benefited from them before attending Virginia Intermont College in Bristol to study art and graphic design in 2002.

Those were the early days of graphic design and at that point, it wasn’t something businesses associated their whole brand with. It was more of a means to an end, Hall said.

“The focus wasn't on being creative or artistic,” he said. “But like, here's the project, give me the results. You know, we're doing posters, we're doing newsletters, that sort of thing.”

What Hall saw in college was he could use the medium in an artistic manner.

“And that was something that I kind of pushed with the professors and some liked the idea, others were like, ‘No, this is the way we do it. You're not being traditional.’”

At first Hall said he was just looking to make money with graphic design and branding but once he became more established, he looked less for the material gratification but rather wanted to elevate his work.

“Because everyone was kind of doing the same thing. That's when I started to question, ‘Can we do more with the medium? What if I use this to personify emotions and colors and personality?’ And I started working on trying bring personality to the pieces that we were doing.”

Today, that’s building a brand identity, he said, but back then it was "You're not following directions."

The biggest change he wanted to make was to introduce graphic design as art and not just as a commercial skill-set.

“I also wanted to solve problems creatively,” he said. “Those were like the two things that I wrestled with.”

His senior thesis in college allowed him to do that when he created artifacts from drawings of African-American slave children.

He took photos of people he knew and transformed them graphically into a sketch, put the sketch on handmade paper and put that behind glass.

“So it felt like an artifact and everyone was like, ‘Wow, yeah this is art,’” he said. “And everything was digital. So it began to bend the rules and I was big on once you know the rules, you can break the rules and that was kind of the way I went about it. I played by everyone’s rules and this is my opportunity to shift things.”

Post-grad, he moved back to Lynchburg where he and his girlfriend, now wife, Michelline, opened a coffee shop and art gallery on Commerce Street.

After that he worked graphic design jobs creating advertisements at The News & Advance with Nancy Marion at The Design Group and then with Susan Richards and Stan Webb at Dayrich Enterprises, where he was able to work with bigger clients, such as Centra and the Virginia 10 Miler.

“I love the fact that something that you created was later used for a purpose that builds business or builds commerce and you’re a direct impact because of that,” he said.

Hall worked with Anthony Andrews on branding his business Twenty23 in 2013 when Andrews was building a new business customizing in artisan men’s neck wear and accessories.

“It was actually real good chemistry and we just kind of took off from there,” Andrews said. “And then we started doing all different types of ventures.”

Andrews said Hall always has been ahead of his time.

“He's always been a visionary,” he said. “He's a great storyteller. His concept is to always make things bigger.”

Hall took Twenty23’s Instagram following from 13 followers to 5,000.

“We were not only creating a business but we were creating a brand and he took that vision and made it bigger than I ever could have imagined,” he said. “I was able to sell the product and make the product and be behind that but Jawansa was the huge driving force behind that.”

He said Hall loves Lynchburg and loves small businesses and because of that, he enjoys adding value to the community.

“He is a cat that came from the 1800 block of Bedford Avenue and he was always been considered an underdog,” Andrews said. “Nobody ever really gave him attention because he's reserved, he's quiet, he’s laid back. But he's also strategic. And he's thought provoking and he's intelligent. And he goes in for the kill. And if you ever sit down and have a conversation with him, it's gonna be a lot more in depth than just a surface driven conversation. Every single time I talk to him, I learned something new about the world or about myself because he is an intellect.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.