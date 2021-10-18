Bond denied for Lynchburg shooting suspect, victim still in critical condition

The victim in a Dearington-area shooting last week remains in critical condition after being shot in the neck and might not make it out alive, an attorney said Monday.
Jaquez Juan Hargett, 22, of Lynchburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony, shooting from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and firing a gun in a public place after a shooting on Chambers Street that morning. He appeared in Lynchburg General District Court on Monday seeking bond.
Hargett himself called 911 to report that he’d shot someone, along with another witness who said they heard a shot and saw someone get into a car and leave down Chambers Street, attorneys said Monday.
Responding officers found Troy Johnson in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck that’d exited through his mouth, according to Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress. Johnson is intubated with severe injury to his mouth and could die or end up in a vegetative state, Childress added.
When interviewed by law enforcement, Hargett said he knew Johnson but not very well, Childress said. Johnson had flagged Hargett down while Hargett was driving, and Hargett claimed Johnson intimidated him and reached behind him as if for a gun, Childress said, adding that Hargett couldn’t specify why he was intimidated and told police there wasn’t an argument or any threats made.
Brad Lindsay, the attorney representing Hargett, pointed out his client’s lack of any criminal history, his compliance with law enforcement and court evaluations that recommend Hargett’s release in asking for a bond.
Childress asked for Hargett to be held without bond, referencing the “devastating” injuries from a shooting that was “over nothing" and emphasizing that Hargett fled the scene even though he called 911.
General District Judge Sam Eggleston denied Hargett’s request, saying he disagreed with the findings of the evaluations Lindsay referenced. Hargett could appeal the decision to a higher court.
A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Feb. 17.