Boo Bash to be held at the mall on Halloween

The community is invited to attend Boo Bash at River Ridge for an interactive mall-wide event with fun activities and trick-or-treating at participating retailers on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.
According to a news release, children and families are invited to visit the SeaQuest Pirate in the aquarium’s play area. In addition, the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus will come to life while the classic Halloween film plays in Center Court. The sister witches will be available to take pictures at the Selfie Station located by Go! Calendars, Toys and Games.
“We are wickedly excited to host River Ridge’s Boo Bash, a spook-tacular event for families in the community,” said Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge in the release. “From trick-or-treating to witches and more, there will be something for children of all ages.”
There are more than just witches at River Ridge’s Boo Bash, the release states. The blue blur himself, Sonic the Hedgehog mascot, will be showing off his powers and available for photo opportunities near the Spooky Halloween Selfie Station by Mission House Coffee.
Guests are invited to visit Sugar Rush Candy Shop, located by JOANN, to register to win a $10 Candy Coin and stop by Blue Mountain Barn to pick up a Halloween craft. Balloon Dude Travis will be on-site creating balloon creations. And burn off that sugar rush with a visit to the bounce house near FYE, courtesy of Bounce About.