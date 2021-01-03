Boonsboro Country Club completes rebranding, renovations of dining room

Members of the Boonsboro County Club might not recognize the dining room when they next go for a drink or a meal at the Malcolm Jefferson Grille — recently rebranded as MJ’s.
The dining room — which had dark panels, dim lighting and low ceilings with no real bar — has been under construction for the last few months, has finally reopened and is surprising members when they walk in the door.
What once felt like a basement is now an open, airy and luxurious dining room with a large bar, leather banquette seating, high ceilings, lounge and updated food and drink menu.
Danny Thornton, vice president of the board, said most of the 600 members of the club agreed that the dining room was antiquated and needed a facelift.
“They knew they wanted to change this without breaking the bank,” he said. “I don't know of a single member that didn't understand the need to refurbish this area. I think that was pretty much unanimous.”
Board President David Shields added that in addition to the space being dark and loud, there was really no place for both men and women to have a drink.
They could each go to their respective locker rooms or, when the weather was nice, sit outside, but there was no true place for everyone to go together to hang out and have a drink at a bar.
“We constantly listen to our members and we were getting feedback from the members who wanted to just have a place that was a little more social,” Shields said. “Where people could congregate on a Saturday afternoon and have a drink, and then go home, or, stay for dinner.”
Club General Manager Daniel Bradway said the former dining room did have a bar but it wasn’t very big and didn’t have all the bells and whistles of the one MJ’s has now.
The bar can accommodate 14 stools, has an updated and extended wine and cocktail menu and features a new draft system that fills a pint from the bottom of the glass.
This spring, Bradway started pulling together potential designers and construction companies. The club landed on local designer Beverly McCloskey and Coleman Adams Construction to complete the project.
Shields reminded the board during this process that they had only one chance to get it right and wouldn’t want to cut corners on the design.
“We wanted something that we could be proud of and our members would be proud of,” he said.
The dining room closed in March due to COVID-19 restrictions and remained closed during construction until work was complete about three weeks ago.
“It was perfect timing to do this work,” Bradway said. “We decided now's the time to be strong and move forward and build for the future.”
Around this same time, a 159-year-old iconic oak tree in front of the country club was starting to lift its roots.
Shields said the tree was perfectly healthy, but due to so much wet weather this year, the root ball of the tree was starting to lift.
“We had a very significant decision to make this year about removing the white oak tree in the front lawn,” he said. “The tree was starting to lean, so we took it down before somebody got hurt.”
But the tree, which was taken down this past spring, still lives on in two separate areas of the dining room. Parts of the tree were repurposed to part of the front of the bar and also on the panels of a lounge room off the dining room.
“That tree did not die for naught,” Thornton said. “It will live on here at MJ’s.”
The club also invested in a new firepit area with seating and outdoor heaters in place of where the oak tree once stood.
Thornton said this space gives members another area to socialize and have a drink outside.
“It’s a magnet out there,” he said. “Even in cold weather, people are out there having a drink and congregating there.”
Bradway said work still continues to enhance the club. Plans are already in place for a new covered pavilion on the side patio this year.
“We’re thrilled with the way it came out,” he said of the renovations. “I know it's going to continue to enhance the member experience.”