Boonsboro Country Club completes rebranding, renovations of dining room

Around this same time, a 159-year-old iconic oak tree in front of the country club was starting to lift its roots.

Shields said the tree was perfectly healthy, but due to so much wet weather this year, the root ball of the tree was starting to lift.

“We had a very significant decision to make this year about removing the white oak tree in the front lawn,” he said. “The tree was starting to lean, so we took it down before somebody got hurt.”

But the tree, which was taken down this past spring, still lives on in two separate areas of the dining room. Parts of the tree were repurposed to part of the front of the bar and also on the panels of a lounge room off the dining room.

“That tree did not die for naught,” Thornton said. “It will live on here at MJ’s.”

The club also invested in a new firepit area with seating and outdoor heaters in place of where the oak tree once stood.

Thornton said this space gives members another area to socialize and have a drink outside.

“It’s a magnet out there,” he said. “Even in cold weather, people are out there having a drink and congregating there.”