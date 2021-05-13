Boonsboro Country Club honors late Malcolm Jefferson and widow Virginia

The late Malcolm Jefferson, a well-known former maître d’ and manager of the Boonsboro Country Club, is remembered today as recalling each and every club member’s name and for being a father figure to many of the men who frequented the club for the 50 years Jefferson worked there.
On Wednesday, the club invited Jefferson’s widow, Virginia, to dine at the newly renovated Malcolm Jefferson Grille — recently rebranded as MJ’s.
Virginia and Malcolm Jefferson were married for 70 years, until his death in 2008 at age 80.
Virginia Jefferson, who will turn 109 in August, lives at Westminster Canterbury on VES Road and worked at the club alongside her husband as a pastry chef for 42 years.
The club welcomed Jefferson for a complimentary meal with friends and family Wednesday to show her the new renovations to the bar.
“I would have never known this place anymore," Jefferson smiled. “It’s so different.”
Jefferson is an award-winning pastry chef, her nephew Gil Cobbs said, and she is known for her key lime and apple pie as well as her yeast rolls.
“She made rolls you could die for,” he said.
Cobbs said returning to the club is homecoming for his aunt.
He said his sister Hazel, who attended Wednesday, lived with their aunt and uncle in the club while she was in her 20s. Cobbs remembers helping his uncle behind the bar before he even turned 18 years old.
“Malcolm would love this so much,” Cobbs said, referring to the renovations.
Jane White, a friend of Virginia Jefferson’s, said Jefferson is a special lady with so many friends.
“She knows everybody and hasn’t missed a trick,” White said. “She has an amazing memory and sense of humor.”
Club General Manager Dan Bradway said it was wonderful to have Virginia Jefferson into the restaurant Wednesday and to recognize the memory of her husband.
“I hear every day about the legacy he left at the club,” he said. “It’s our privilege to have her here today, treat her to lunch and show her the renovations.”
Dr. Rick Bendall, a member of the club since 1979, said Malcolm Jefferson was a gracious gentleman and a calming influence.
“He ran the bar and a lot of the club,” he said. “He was always a father figure to a lot of people.”
Ray Snead, a member since 1972, said Malcolm Jefferson was a consummate maître d’ and served as the face of Boonsboro.
“He was just a fabulous gentleman,” he said. “He was always adorned in his bright red jacket and black bow tie, always with a smile on his face.”
He said at one point the club had 550 members and Malcolm Jefferson could remember each one.
“He would stand at the front entrance and would greet everyone," Snead said. I don’t know how he did it but he was fantastic. He was more than a maître d’; he was an ambassador to the club.”