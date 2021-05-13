Boonsboro Country Club honors late Malcolm Jefferson and widow Virginia

He said his sister Hazel, who attended Wednesday, lived with their aunt and uncle in the club while she was in her 20s. Cobbs remembers helping his uncle behind the bar before he even turned 18 years old.

“Malcolm would love this so much,” Cobbs said, referring to the renovations.

Jane White, a friend of Virginia Jefferson’s, said Jefferson is a special lady with so many friends.

“She knows everybody and hasn’t missed a trick,” White said. “She has an amazing memory and sense of humor.”

Club General Manager Dan Bradway said it was wonderful to have Virginia Jefferson into the restaurant Wednesday and to recognize the memory of her husband.

“I hear every day about the legacy he left at the club,” he said. “It’s our privilege to have her here today, treat her to lunch and show her the renovations.”

Dr. Rick Bendall, a member of the club since 1979, said Malcolm Jefferson was a gracious gentleman and a calming influence.

“He ran the bar and a lot of the club,” he said. “He was always a father figure to a lot of people.”