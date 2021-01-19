Boonsboro Dollar General robbed, police seek suspect

Officers responded to the store at 6113 Boonsboro Road at 8:54 p.m. A man had entered the store, indicated he had a handgun, obtained money and left on foot, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police ask anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.