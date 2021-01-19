 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boonsboro Dollar General robbed, police seek suspect

Boonsboro Dollar General robbed, police seek suspect

{{featured_button_text}}

Police seek a suspect after an armed robbery Monday night at the Dollar General on Boonsboro Road.

Officers responded to the store at 6113 Boonsboro Road at 8:54 p.m. A man had entered the store, indicated he had a handgun, obtained money and left on foot, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing khakis, black shoes and a blue and orange Heritage High School hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Promising Young Woman"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert