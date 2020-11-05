Boost the mood of your space

If you’re working at home, it is easy to get distracted by your typical home responsibilities since they now are right in front of your face.

To stay focused on work, try designating different areas for certain activities. By assigning specific areas for fitness, work and leisure, you will have an easier time letting your brain and body know what you should be focusing on.

Adding an accent wall, or even painting a whole room, is one of the easiest ways to immediately boost the mood of a room.

Consider adding a feature wall with a pop of color or lighting up the space where you work during the day. You could add a touch of wallpaper, as it’s back in. If you’re not ready to commit to painting your walls, you can use accessories.

If you’re still working from home, you may be feeling down about your current space. While working from home can be fun, it is important to make sure your space keeps you motivated.

The best way to do that is to change up your style. Complement your space with unique and fun desk accessories — colorful blotters, or soft tones file holders. Add in throw pillows with color or designs that speak to you. Change out curtains, or artwork to bring color into your space.