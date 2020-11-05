Boost the mood of your space

If you’re working at home, it is easy to get distracted by your typical home responsibilities since they now are right in front of your face.
To stay focused on work, try designating different areas for certain activities. By assigning specific areas for fitness, work and leisure, you will have an easier time letting your brain and body know what you should be focusing on.
Adding an accent wall, or even painting a whole room, is one of the easiest ways to immediately boost the mood of a room.
Consider adding a feature wall with a pop of color or lighting up the space where you work during the day. You could add a touch of wallpaper, as it’s back in. If you’re not ready to commit to painting your walls, you can use accessories.
If you’re still working from home, you may be feeling down about your current space. While working from home can be fun, it is important to make sure your space keeps you motivated.
The best way to do that is to change up your style. Complement your space with unique and fun desk accessories — colorful blotters, or soft tones file holders. Add in throw pillows with color or designs that speak to you. Change out curtains, or artwork to bring color into your space.
DeclutterSpending more time at home can make a space that didn’t seem cramped before feel overwhelming. There’s no better way to bring harmony to your space than decluttering.
While having a clean, decluttered space is aesthetically pleasing, it also can reduce your stress and help you stay focused on work instead of worrying about all the clutter in your field of vision during the day.
Try a digital detoxStaying informed is important and many jobs require technology, but cutting down on screen time can greatly impact how you feel in your space. To reduce screen dependence, set up manageable boundaries based on time or place. Designate phone-free times or remove tech devices from your bedroom for a daily reset.
Lighten upIf your home now is your office, you can control the light conditions of your workday. Natural light is one of the best ways to literally and figuratively lighten up a space. Try positioning your desk near a window and keep drapes and shades open during the daytime. You also can add reflective surfaces to enhance the light in dark rooms.
This information is provided by Karen Hall, a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.
