Born in Ukraine, a Lynchburg pastor shares his story

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been at the forefront of news and conversation over the past week, and Ukraine native Andrew Moroz, teaching and vision pastor at Lynchburg’s nondenominational Gospel Community Church, has followed developments with hope and anxiety.

Born in 1986 in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Moroz moved to upstate New York with his parents in the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The family immigrated for opportunities to build a better life, Moroz said. Ukraine, at the time just emerging as its own nation, had limited economic opportunities for its citizens as it worked to find its footing as a democracy and build itself up, forcing many citizens to leave their homeland to sustain themselves.

Moroz has many aunts, uncles, and cousins living in and around Kyiv, which now is one of the most turbulent areas in the present conflict.

“I’m watching images of places that are being bombed — they’re places that I’ve been, that I’ve explored, I’ve spent time with my family,” Moroz said.

Pulling up a photo on his tablet taken a few years ago in Kyiv’s city center during a family visit, Moroz showed a beautiful, lively, peaceful place.

“This was the Ukraine we experienced,” Moroz said. “Free, fun, especially in the summers, full of culture. Lots of people. It’s very European in that way, but this place looks entirely different right now.”

Three years ago, Moroz and his wife took their children to Ukraine for the first time so they could get to know their cultural background and extended family. Now ages nine, seven, and four, the children’s parents are trying to explain the reality of what is happening and how it might affect their family as they learn to cope and process it together.

A photo of a family reunion in Ukraine several years ago showed smiling faces, people of all ages gathered together outdoors under a sunny sky.

Swiping to a second photo, Moroz showed an image he recently received from a family friend unable to escape. Almost two dozen people huddled in a basement, sheltering from air strikes, listening to sirens and the sounds of violence outside as Russian and Ukrainian forces clash.

“They’ve been there now for about four days, I think. Their kids are my kids’ age,” Moroz said Monday. “It really breaks my heart to see them experience this.”

In the days leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moroz had hoped any conflict would stay limited to a couple of states in the eastern portion of Ukraine, where things already had been in turmoil. A full-scale invasion of the entire country, he said, was a shock.

“I think Ukrainians are surprised at how far Putin took it. I don’t think they’re surprised he attacked,” Moroz said.

Some villages surrounding larger cities, even if they are not being shelled, are being pillaged of food and fuel by Russian troops, according to reports Moroz has heard.

“When this first started, the Russian Federation didn’t really pay a lot of attention to the villages, so they were relatively safe. The last couple days, though, as the conflict is moving forward, we’re hearing reports of them pillaging in these villages,” he said Monday. “People don’t realize that. It’s not a harmless, ‘We’re just going to do a strategic military strike.’ Real people are affected.”

One family member was on their way to the border of Poland as Moroz spoke with The News & Advance on Monday, hoping to escape safely into one of the neighboring countries that is welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

The days and nights since the invasion are filled with as much anxiety as there is hope.

“I go to bed every night restless, and I wake up at night, and I dare not open my phone, because I’m not sure if Ukraine is still a nation,” Moroz said.

There is great pain in watching his home nation struggle so valiantly, Moroz said — and he wrestles with a sense of survivor’s guilt.

“In some way, [I’m] feeling guilty that I’m not over there, that I’m not able to tangibly help,” he said. “So that’s hard to know that they’re suffering, and not being able to join them in that.”

Moroz is not idle, however. He and his family channel their efforts into supporting the Ukrainian people however they can, and strive to encourage their friends and family as they communicate daily.

“What I can do is advocate. What I can do is tell the story. I can relate live information, and help filter it through the grid of what others are hearing from other media sources. We can pray; we’re doing that. We can lead others to pray and share the story,” he said.

Last Sunday, Feb. 27, Moroz’s congregation did just that. He snapped a photo of the prayer time and sent it to his friends and relatives in Ukraine. Seeing that others cared enough to take time out of their normal routine to pray for them and their country provided encouragement for which Moroz’s connections expressed gratitude.

The invasion has been hard on multiple sides, Moroz added. An important distinction he made is the Russian government, not the Russian people, is the problem.

“I’ve been telling people along the way, the Russian people are not a threat. They’re good people,” he said. “Ukrainians have had good relationships with Russian people throughout different parts of history. There’s not animosity towards the people themselves. There’s animosity toward the regime, and toward what that stands for.”

Some reports indicate many Russian soldiers did not know they were about to invade a peaceful neighbor. They were told they were engaging in a military training exercise, and suddenly found themselves in a foreign country, told to target civilians, among other orders. The New York Times recently reported the Pentagon said some Russian soldiers have been surrendering en masse, or sabotaging their own military vehicles to avoid fighting.

Moroz spoke of these reports as well, though he emphasized he was not always certain what was propaganda and what was factual about these reports.

In many ways, watching the conflict and the unwavering resolve of the Ukrainian people in the face of seemingly hopeless odds is as inspiring as it is heartbreaking.

“To me, it’s just confirmed what I always knew. Ukrainians, they have a way of finding resources; they have a way of making things work that shouldn’t work,” Moroz said. “I think it goes back to making much of little. Historically and culturally, that’s just the way they’ve had to operate: making more of the little they have. That gives me such hope for the future. Imagine what they could do if they were actually appropriately resourced. Imagine the way they could impact the globe, if they were appropriately resourced, if people didn’t have to leave Ukraine to find other places to flourish like my family did in the early 90’s.”

This war, while tragic, is an opportunity for Ukraine to solidify itself as a democracy, Moroz added, and he believes the nation is doing just that.

Even if the worst happens, and Ukraine’s government falls, Moroz said Ukrainians will not submit to a “puppet government.” As in the Orange Revolution of 2004-2005, when Ukrainians stood up for — and in some cases, died for — democracy as their young government faced pressure from Russia to adopt a regime like Russia’s, Moroz believes there would be drawn-out conflict, with fighting in the streets. That is why defense in this moment is critical, he said.

To support Ukraine from afar, Moroz offered several suggestions for those with a burden to help.

Urging representatives and senators to do more to aid Ukraine and keep the conversation going is important, he said.

Being “ambassadors of truth” is another key way to help, by sharing factual, accurate information from Kyiv and Ukraine as a whole. News sources such as The Kyiv Independent and certain Ukraine-based journalists such as Victor Tregubov, who can be found on Twitter, are news sources Moroz recommended as reliable. Media literacy and discernment, especially in the face of Russia’s reputation for expertise in misinformation, are crucial to be mindful of.

Supporting nationally known aid organizations is another opportunity to assist.

Perhaps one of the most important ways to show support, Moroz said, is communicating empathy to those who are hurting.

“I hope other people can enter into that pain with us, and I’m finding that generally, people are willing to do that here. You don’t have to be Ukrainian to feel the pain,” Moroz said. “We should care. And we should all consider how we could help.”

Ukrainians continued holding their ground Tuesday as international leaders further strategized ways to aid the nation.

During a moment of quiet, one of Moroz’s Ukraine friends messaged him: “...we quickly climbed out of the basement to cook, eat, wash the children, and myself! What a joy to wash your head, brush your teeth, we all do as soldiers, very quickly, at any moment you have to run to the shelter! Our city is surrounded when I’m writing.”

Pain still is deep, as shown in a message from a relative: “I don’t know why politicians look from the outside at how people are being killed in the heart of Europe, how Ukraine is being killed in front of the whole world???”

The sender of this message added how grateful they were for the outpouring of support and prayer from people around the world.

“I admire the participation of people in our grief, in my personal grief,” the sender wrote, before having to sign off to conserve phone battery. “I need to pray for my soldiers, for my country, for my president.”

Moroz emphasized he is not a military strategist or politician, but being born and raised in Ukraine and staying connected with his homeland and family there gave him insights and perspective to offer as he works to keep the Ukraine conversation going. He hopes to see world leaders do more to assist Ukraine in this pivotal moment.

“It’s a story that has to be told, and we have to rally,” Moroz said. “I’m not an international leader. I’m a local church leader. But there are people that are international leaders that have more authority, more power, and more influence, and the more people like us talk about this stuff, the more they hear about it. The more pressure and empathy they begin to experience. And I think both is appropriate. We want them to feel empathy, and we want them to have a little pressure. This is urgent.”

