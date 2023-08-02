The Bank of the James announced last week its earnings for the second quarter, which ended on June 30.

According to a release, net income for April to June increased to $2.53 million or $0.56 per basic and diluted share compared with $2.29 million or $0.48 per basic and diluted share for the three months. Net income for the first six months of the year was $4.52 million or $0.99 per basic and diluted share compared with $4.43 million or $0.93 per basic and diluted share for the same six months ending in June of last year.

“Our Company’s focus on service excellence, strong banking relationships and financial solutions for individuals and businesses were keys to a strong financial performance in the second quarter and first half. While interest rates have had an impact on banking activity, our robust capabilities combined with our team’s commitment to ‘going the extra mile’ for clients has supported strong client retention and generated a diverse revenue stream,” Robert R. Chapman III, CEO, said in the release. “Our residential mortgage lending group turned in an exceptional performance, particularly given low home inventories and the interest rate environment. The reputation the Bank has built over the years for professional service, loan origination and timely processing has positioned the Bank as a lender of choice in our markets.”

He said positive financial contributions from commercial banking reflected the strength of relationship management and attention to providing value for clients.

“Integrated banking solutions that incorporate deposits, card services, and sophisticated electronic cash management products create value for clients and provide the Company with a variety of revenue sources. With sophisticated capabilities backed by experienced, responsive commercial bankers, we believe Bank of the James is well positioned to attract larger businesses and further broaden our commercial client base,” he said.

He said a primary focus throughout the organization is continuous improvement in productivity and efficiency through reduced expenses to maximize the value of the revenues generated.

“This focus was reflected in the second quarter of 2023 as the efficiency ratio improved to 73% from 74.7% a year earlier. Return on average assets increased to 1.08% from 0.89% a year earlier and return on average equity rose to 19.7% from 12.7% a year earlier,” he said. “Maintaining strong asset quality through diligent credit management and monitoring processes has contributed to quality earnings. We believe that our asset quality and liquidity have positioned us to continue to operate safely and soundly in the current environment.”

Second quarter, first half of 2023 highlights include:

Total interest income of $9.58 million in the second quarter and $18.68 million in the first half of 2023 increased 26% and 29% compared with the respective periods of 2022. The year-over-year growth primarily reflected commercial loan rate adjustments to keep pace with the rising interest rate environment, an increase in the size of the investment portfolio and growth of retained residential mortgages.

Net interest income increased 3% in the second quarter of 2023 and 11% in the first half of 2023 compared to the respective periods in 2022, primarily reflecting higher interest income partially offset by significantly higher interest expense in the rising rate environment.

Net interest margin and net interest spread increased in the second quarter and first half of 2023 compared with the comparable periods of 2022.

Total noninterest income increased to $3.44 million in the second quarter of 2023, up from $3.03 million a year earlier. Noninterest income in the first half of 2023 declined slightly compared with the first half of 2022, primarily reflecting lower gains on sale of residential mortgages as the company has retained a greater number of originated purchase mortgages.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, were $610.42 million compared with $605.37 million on Dec. 31, 2022, highlighted by an increase in the company’s residential mortgage loan portfolio since Dec. 31, 2022.

Asset quality remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.07% on June 30 and minimal levels of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned (OREO).

Total deposits grew to $867.09 million on June 30 compared with $848.14 million on Dec. 31, 2022.

On July 18, 2023, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to stockholders of record as of Sept. 1, to be paid on Sept. 15.

Measures of shareholder value increased, with book value per share rising to $11.61 on June 30 from $10.85 on Dec. 31, 2022, and total stockholders’ equity rising to $52.73 million from $50.23 million. The company’s most recent repurchase plan was completed in the second quarter of 2023. In conjunction with a previous repurchase plan, the company repurchased just under 4% of its outstanding common stock since August 2022.