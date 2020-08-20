Bright, airy home combines modern and old for Lynchburg couple

The sprawling house perched high on a hill off Langhorne Road captures the sunlight through its window-clad facade and numerous skylights.
The home of Gil and Irene Cobb on Dorchester Court was designed by architect Hal Craddock and built by Flint Construction in 1989.
The Cobb family purchased the house from the original owner, Dr. Robert Lockridge, in 2005, and put their own spin on it, revamping the kitchen, enclosing a porch, adding decking and building a second floor master suite with a large enough closet for Irene’s clothes and shoes, though Gil admits she later began pilfering closet space from the one he used on the first floor.
The remodel, designed by Ebo Fauber, melded almost seamlessly with Craddock’s work, and Gil said one of things he loves about the house is its solid construction from quality materials.
It was all those windows — the five skylights, two rounded barrel windows and countless others of various shapes and sizes — that attracted the couple to the house with its bright, airy interior.
“You know, this house lets a lot of nature come in by way of the windows,” Gil said.
Gil grew up off Cottontown Road in Forest, moving to Lynchburg when he turned 17 to live with an aunt while he worked at the Boonsboro Country Club.
After he graduated high school in 1951, he went to Blackburn College in Illinois, before getting his master degree in education from the University of Virginia. Gil and Irene married in 1962.
“When we got married, she lived in Amherst and I tried to get her to move to Forest. ‘No, no, no, I wouldn’t think of moving to Forest. That’s the last place I want to live. You come over and live in Amherst,’” he recalled Irene arguing. “‘No way. I’m not going to live in Amherst.’ So we kind of settled on something in between.”
Gil began teaching at E.C. Glass High School in 1966 where he eventually became Assistant Principal. He also served at the Lynchburg Learning Center, Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, and Sandusky Middle School. He remained in education until his retirement in 1989; he was named principal of the year in Virginia in 1987. He also served one term on Lynchburg City Council.
After Gil’s parents died, he inherited the farm off Cottontown Road that had been in his family since 1868. For decades, he thought about transforming that land into a subdivision and in 2000, through purchases and partnerships, he did just that. The subdivision, named Gilfield Village, is about 175 acres with more than 80 homes. Gil considers it one of his greatest accomplishments.
But the Cobbs chose not to live in the subdivision Gil crafted. A friend told him he wouldn’t get much peace living in his own subdivision.
Gil lived within just a few miles of his current home for most of his adult life. Now, though, Irene is staying at Westminster Canterbury and Gil is charged with keeping house.
“If it looks good, I did it; if it looks bad, she did it,” he joked.
The front door leads to a sunny octagonal atrium that stretches up to the second floor, where Irene put planter boxes. Gil said she initially had live plants in the boxes but grew weary of climbing the stairs to water the plants and replaced them with silk.
A sunken living room falls away from the atrium, leading to a deck that wraps around the back of the home and to Gil’s hot tub.
“My wife didn’t want me coming through the living room after the hot tub, tracking water all over the house,” Gil said. “‘You’re messing up all I do to pick up behind you.’ So I said I’ll make myself a shack out here and I changed my clothes and get into the hottub.”
An office and bedroom comprise one side of the first floor and the other is the kitchen, dining room, and a recreation room the couple crafted from what once was a porch area.
When Gil and Irene purchased the house in 2005, they gutted the kitchen, replacing the countertops and cabinets and redesigning the island counter so it curves around the user.
Gil said Irene wanted a kitchen window that looked out over the ample yard but the couple ultimately decided to enclose a porch for a recreation room, and Irene’s window now looks out over the next room.
“This was an outdoor porch with two swings on it,” Gil said. “So we got this addition but my wife’s kitchen window is on the inside.”
The addition gave the couple a den where framed certificates serve as reminders of the couple’s accomplishments over the years.
“I tell my wife, I say, we worked hard and volunteered and tried to be a player in town and all that kind of business,” Gil said. “And I’ll say, you know, five years after we’re gone, all this stuff would be downtown on Main Street, maybe pay $1 for this frame. Fifty cents for that one. And all this stuff will be gone in the dumpster.”
Along one wall sits a more than 100 year old church pew, made from African thuya wood.
“They were broken up and somebody said, ‘Let’s put them in the dump,’” Gil said. “I salvaged them and took them to [a woodworker]. That’s something real old, besides me.”
On display in the den, on a cabinet Gil inherited, are old bottles and arrowheads. Gil developed a fascination for collecting unusual glass bottles since his father worked for C.B. Fleet. One on display is half a bottle, which Gil jokes is for those who want a half portion of whiskey.
Stairs to the second floor lead to a split landing that branches to the second floor master bedroom, a couple guest bedrooms and to a hallway that looks down over that sunny entryway.
The second floor master bedroom originally was a recreation room.
“That wasn’t quite traditional enough for us so we took this area here, took the recreation room, and made it our bedroom,” Gil said.
Windows in that room feature interior shutters and a balcony overlooks the yard.
Irene’s favorite spot in the house is that bedroom because she had a hand in its design, Gil said.
“She liked the closet for her shoe collection,” Gil said. “She had a 1,000 pairs of shoes. Yeah, she’s into fashion. … She had so many clothes and she started bringing them down and putting them in my little closet.”
The majority of the rooms are not a typical rectangular shape and the upper floor bedrooms feature privacy windows, which fill the room with sunshine but don’t require blinds.
“Why put a curtain when I don’t need to?” Gil said. “No one can see in here but the buzzards and the crows.”
His favorite part of the house is the barrel windows.
“They’re unique,” he said. “Barrel windows and skylights are a challenge, a challenge maintenance wise, a challenge to build, expensive.”
Gil said he chose Ebo Fauber for the renovation work after he got to know Fauber while working at the Boonsboro Country Club. Fauber’s parents were members when Fauber was a child.
“We just took a liking to each other in adult life,” Gil said. “And I really do appreciate his approach to architecture issues. He’s not just an architect, he’s an architect with a great ear and great eyes.”
Gil added Fauber’s wife Georgia set up his garden spaces.
“And I like the work I inherited from Hal Craddock, good workmanship and materials,” Gil said.
The Cobbs made a major change to the exterior. Where the prior owner had gardens, the couple created a parking lot. The house had just two parking spaces outside the garage and, perched high on the hill, delivery workers groused about climbing the hill with packages.
“The UPS truck, and mail trucks, all those people going bananas because they walk up the hill all the time,” he said.
The original owner has a garden but the deer in the area just kept munching all the plants. Since the garden continued to get destroyed, Gil crafted a parking lot with more than a dozen spaces — ample parking for guests and space for delivery trucks to turn around.
The parking lot came in handy while Gil was dabbling in politics and hosting candidates at his home.
“It’s a very good place for having entertainment,” Gil said. “Even though I don’t do that much now, it’s been nice.”
The couple also had the original cement walk to the front door removed and replaced with a curved brick walkway.
“I like flowers too, and my father was very, very interested in flowers, plants and gardening,” Gil said. “It’s too bad I couldn’t have a garden, because I love having a garden. … Too many deer.”
Large stones decorating the yard came from his Gilfield Village, and in the tree line fringing the driveway, a dozen bird houses provide the wildlife a respite in the trees. There’s a couple respites for Gil too, with a hammock and a bench where he sometimes will sit in the evenings with his thoughts for a while.
“Everything here has got some kind of history, came from somewhere and has some significance in my life, you know?” Gil said.
PHOTOS: Bright, airy home combines modern and old for Lynchburg couple
