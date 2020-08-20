Bright, airy home combines modern and old for Lynchburg couple

After he graduated high school in 1951, he went to Blackburn College in Illinois, before getting his master degree in education from the University of Virginia. Gil and Irene married in 1962.

“When we got married, she lived in Amherst and I tried to get her to move to Forest. ‘No, no, no, I wouldn’t think of moving to Forest. That’s the last place I want to live. You come over and live in Amherst,’” he recalled Irene arguing. “‘No way. I’m not going to live in Amherst.’ So we kind of settled on something in between.”

Gil began teaching at E.C. Glass High School in 1966 where he eventually became Assistant Principal. He also served at the Lynchburg Learning Center, Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, and Sandusky Middle School. He remained in education until his retirement in 1989; he was named principal of the year in Virginia in 1987. He also served one term on Lynchburg City Council.

After Gil’s parents died, he inherited the farm off Cottontown Road that had been in his family since 1868. For decades, he thought about transforming that land into a subdivision and in 2000, through purchases and partnerships, he did just that. The subdivision, named Gilfield Village, is about 175 acres with more than 80 homes. Gil considers it one of his greatest accomplishments.