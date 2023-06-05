Under gray, overcast skies at Lynchburg City Stadium on Sunday morning, Heritage High School Principal Tim Beatty slipped on a pair of sunglasses and stood before his senior class, seconds before officially confirming them all as graduates.

“Your future is so bright, I gotta wear shades,” Beatty told the graduating class of 2023.

Moments later, after ditching the shades, Beatty told his seniors to turn their tassels to the left and the celebration began for the approximately 250 graduating seniors, some who flung their caps to the skies, while others embraced each other with hugs or chest bumps.

Sunday’s graduation ceremony was a normal one for a senior class whose four years in high school were as abnormal as it could be.

“No two years were alike,” Chloe Ro said about the class of 2023’s journey through high school. Ro, who will be attending the University of Virginia to study biochemistry in the fall, was one of two Heritage seniors selected by her classmates to deliver a speech at graduation.

“We were unable to end freshman year at school. Sophomore year was half at home, half at school. Junior year we were back at the building, but sickness still followed. And now senior year we were back to what seems like normal,” she said.

“Despite all of the challenges that were thrown our way, we made it to today and I commend everyone for getting here.”

Like Ro, Ayani “Ya-Ya” Vincent was selected by her classmates to speak at graduation and challenged her fellow graduates to use their high school experience to drive them in their next chapter of life.

“We have pushed through all the physical and mental challenges and now we can finally say we made it,” Vincent told her classmates.

Vincent will be staying nearby in the fall, electing to attend Randolph College to major in theater.

“Even if you feel like you’re not as far as the ones around you, just know you are right where you need to be,” she added.

Through ongoing battles with mental health, Vincent commended her fellow graduates for finding “the optimistic side” of life.

“You woke up every day and came to a place that you may have not felt the motivation to come to. You woke up and decided to push yourself to be able to walk across that stage,” she added.

In his closing speech to the graduates, Beatty channeled the words of Rocky Balboa before charging his graduates to take on the world.

“The world’s not all sunshine and rainbows. It can be a very mean, nasty place,” Beatty said, quoting Balboa in the sixth installment of the movie series.

“... But it’s not about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward,” he continued.

Surrounded by her families and friends on the field after the ceremony, Laniyah Galloway said while there were plenty of challenges during high school, namely the standards of learning tests, she said candidly, it was hard for her to narrow down her favorite memories of high school.

“I do have a lot of good memories ... but I’d have to say it was the teachers along the way,” the future nurse said.

On a milestone day for each senior, Ro reminded her fellow graduates that Sunday’s ceremony was “not the end goal.”

“It’s the end goal of our high school careers,” she said. “But it is part of a collection of all of the achievements that each and every one of us have accomplished in the past and will accomplish in the future.”

“Wherever we go after we walk across this stage ... there are more achievements that are waiting to be accomplished by us.”