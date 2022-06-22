Brightspeed announces plan to build fiber-optic network in Campbell County

Brightspeed, a fiber-optics company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced its plans to build its network in counties across Virginia.

By the end of 2023, Brightspeed plans to provide high-speed internet to more than 60,000 residential and commercial locations in Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle, Henry, Campbell, Page, Henry, Rockbridge and Smyth counties according to a news release issued on June 9, 2022.

In Campbell County, Brightspeed will join other internet service providers already in place.

“Campbell County welcomes the expansion of broadband service and access throughout the county. It is a critical service. The Board of Supervisors is working in conjunction with Shentel, Riverstreet Communications and Firefly to expand service throughout the county. The Brightspeed announcement is a welcome addition to those efforts,” County Administrator Frank J. Rogers stated in an email.

In the next five years, Brightspeed’s goal is to provide internet access for up to 3 million homes and businesses across 20 states as well as regions where fiber and advanced technology have not been previously expanded.

Brightspeed will use the fiber-optic technology, which differs from a wireless broadband connection. According to the company's website, fiber-optics can deliver upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds.

“We are looking forward to the start of our ambitious network build in Virginia. We are excited to offer a new choice in internet and the full capabilities of our advanced fiber network to the residents and businesses in our Virginia footprint,” Brightspeed Chief Operating Officer Tom Maguire said in the news release.

Lumen Technologies will be the initial internet provider partnering with Brightspeed. Lumen currently is awaiting acquisition by Apollo Global Management. After the deal is complete, Brightspeed will add customers onto its network.

