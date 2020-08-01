Bringing mothers together in support of Black sons

No one knows a man like his mother knows him.

That was part of the thinking that led Stephanie Whitted to organize a group called Mothers of Black Sons, meant to provide an outlet and sense of community for those mothers as well as a platform through which they can enact change to support their Black sons.

Whitted said a run-in one of her sons had with law enforcement when he was about 19 — the first of several she can recall — had a memorable impact on her. She recalled her son, now in his 30s, crying over the encounter and recalled feeling as if he had been violated.

She felt anger, but also hopelessness.

“I was thinking, ‘What good would it do if I even complained about it?’” she said. “Nothing would change.”

The group was in its formative stages before June, when protests sprung up in Lynchburg and across the nation demanding equal treatment of Black citizens, especially by police and in the criminal justice system. In the midst of that momentum, Whitted hosted an event at Peaks View Park, where around 25 mothers and sisters of Black men gathered for prayer, support and words of encouragement.