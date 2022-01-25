Brook Hill Farm completes covered arena for education and rescue work

Brook Hill Farm’s new covered riding arena is enormous.

The solid steel pavilion covers a 100-foot-by-145-foot space of tilled earth and stands 20 feet tall to shield riders from inclement weather and heat.

Bedford County nonprofit Brook Hill Farm has been fundraising for two years to build the pavilion, and construction began in October. French drains must be installed and grading is in progress, but otherwise the arena is complete.

Executive Director and Brook Hill Farm co-founder Jo Anne Miller still is impressed: “I walk out here, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’”

The new structure may be striking but the backdrop is even grander: 60 acres of hilled pasture in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When not at work in Brook Hill programs, the farm’s 40 horses spend the day grazing together like a wild herd, which Miller explains is an ideal situation for a horse’s mental and physical health.

“What we’re trying to do is let horses be horses the way nature intended and we find that if we allow the horses to live in a herd and not in a stall and be out, that they work better with the people when we ask them to participate with us.”

The horses playing and roaming freely in Brook Hill Farm’s pasture are themselves not typical. The farm is a certified horse sanctuary that treats and houses lame, injured, abused and neglected horses. Brook Hill Farm serves as the Bedford County horse shelter and partners with local animal control. Rehabilitated horses have permanent homes at the sanctuary but can be matched with new owners upon recovery. The farm has placed 522 horses in new homes since its founding in 2001.

Brook Hill Farm’s stables are empty during the day except for students and staff clearing horse manure and brushing their horses. Miller compares a typical horse’s enclosure for most of the day to imprisonment in a jail cell.

“We’ve made it convenient for us so we put them in this little box. So it’d be like putting you in a jail cell or closet and saying, ‘Yeah, amuse yourself for 24 hours. Maybe I’ll come today and ride you, maybe I won’t.’”

Miller’s strategy is informed by her research at Randolph College, where she teaches equine science. She also is a registered riding instructor and equine specialist in mental health and learning.

Miller first brought in local at-risk youth because she needed help with the horses. She soon discovered how much the horses were helping the kids.

“The horse mirrors what you do. So if you have a troubled teen and the teen is angry, the horse has nothing to do with them. So the kids have to learn to adjust their nonverbal body language in order to work with the horses,” Miller said.

Miller explained horses are uniquely perceptive to human emotion because they must instinctively assess whether a stranger poses a threat.

“That’s what they think about when we come close to them. So they basically have to be very leery of our body language.”

Miller hired tutors when she found the youth on her farm often weren’t participating in school and were failing to graduate. One of Brook Hill's programs, United Neigh, accepts at-risk youth from Lynchburg and the surrounding counties who are disadvantaged, abused or have learning or physical disabilities. Each participant is paired with a rescue horse that they learn to ride and whose care they are responsible for. Participants are tutored by college interns, volunteers and staff to help them master subjects they struggle with. Another program, Gait's 4 change, serves younger youth in transition or social services programs.

“Helping horses, helping people” — Miller feels the tagline embodies her farm’s mission, that educational and therapeutic programs work in tandem with horse rehabilitation.

“I find that the abused horses and abused children really can relate,” she said.

“A lot of their nonverbal body language is similar. So, you know, that really helps them heal, and it gives them a purpose. I mean, most of my kids are therapy resistant, which means they don’t do well in a typical therapy session. They don’t want to sit and talk to a counselor. They’ve been there done that. But yeah, they want to work with horses so they have to change in order to do that, to change their behavior.”

In the tack room, saddles and bridles hang neatly on hooks. Every participant in Brook Hill’s equine assisted learning programs has their own cubby. Miller said the organization in this room and throughout the facility provides stability and comfort to participants with developmental or intellectual disabilities who thrive in an ordered, predictable atmosphere. The organization and routine also is comforting to youth who have no such order and stability in their home lives.

Jordan Altman said she must love Brook Hill Farm because she’s never left. Altman is a program graduate who returned to work at the farm while she takes college classes online.

Brook Hill Farm has been able to maintain and adapt its services during the pandemic. These days, students who struggle in an ordinary classroom environment or who have health conditions that make in-person school unsafe can study in the facilities’ classroom. Licensed Counselor Jane Burks helps students with their online classes in the morning and they work with horses in the afternoon.

The farm also offers programs for community seniors and individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Programs pair theses participants with horses that have been rigorously trained for adaptive riding.

Brook Hill Farm relies on donations from individuals, businesses and foundations and is supported by Central Health for its mental health programming. More than 1,000 volunteers assisted on the farm last year.

Miller calls the youth her “kids” and speaks of her program’s graduates with visible pride. She pointed to a loft bed near the entrance to the facility’s offices and said she keeps spare toiletries and clothes in case runaway youth need to spend the night. The bed, much like Brook Hill's classroom, pastures and riding arena, always is open to someone in need.

