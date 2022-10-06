Brookneal-based Foster Fuels deploys emergency response to Hurricane Ian

Brookneal-based Foster Fuels said this week it has deployed more than 100 trucks and more than 100 personnel to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The fuel-supply firm has moved more than 307,000 gallons of diesel, 125,500 gallons of gasoline, 29,000 gallons of propane, and 24,000 gallons of kerosene through federal and private sector contracts and to support power companies, grocery stores and other industries, the company said in a news release.

"The fuel Foster is providing helps run backup generators, keep utility crews' bucket-truck fleets active, and first responders running rescue efforts," the company said. "In addition to fuel, Foster provides other resources like diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), potable and non-potable water. The water is going to places like critical healthcare facilities that cannot function without uninterrupted access to clean, potable water."

The company preemptively put trucks in Georgia ahead of Ian, which first made landfall Sept. 28 in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Ian made a second landfall, also in Florida, then moved out to the Atlantic where it regained strength before making landfall again in South Carolina on Sept. 30. More than 2.5 million electricity customers lost power in Florida and more than 80 confirmed deaths have been connected to the storm, according to the Associated Press.

In 2017, Foster Fuels' emergency response team was activated for four months when three hurricanes hit, including Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico, the company said.