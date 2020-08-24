 Skip to main content
Brookneal man dies in Campbell County crash

A Brookneal man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Campbell County, police said.

Clarence L. Roberts, 48, was driving a 1999 Ford Mustang south on Route 648 (Three Creeks Road) just south of Route 708 (Seamster Drive), in the Gladys area, when the car ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, two concrete posts and bushes before overturning, Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch wrote in an email.

Police responded to the scene at 8:24 p.m. Saturday. Roberts was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

