The Brookneal Woman’s Club hosted its inaugural Brookneal Farm To Table Dinner on Aug. 19 with a harvest-style spread on Main Street in the town of Brookneal.

The purpose of the dinner is to showcase the abundance of locally sourced food produced by the town farm community, show support for agriculture and provide needed funding for carefully-vetted programs and projects of the Brookneal Woman’s Club, Beverly Puckette, chair for the dinner said.

The sold-out event served 100 people and Flat Five, a local jazz ensemble, was hired to play.

“It was a magnificent summer evening to gather with friends from near and far in celebration of our town, our farmers and our community,” Puckette said.

“The beautiful harvest table stretched down our historic town’s Main Street providing the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening. The sense of sheer delight could be felt in the crisp evening air as guests enjoyed a delicious gourmet meal, locally sourced from area farms, prepared by guest Chef Larry Johnson and Drug Store Grill.”

Conner Francis, Brookneal Town Council member, said the event was a fantastic time to showcase the community’s local talent.

“Being able to come together and share this experience as a community is the heart and soul of why small town communities are the backbone of this county,” Francis said. “The local food, service, atmosphere and fellowship were extremely special.”

Carolyn Booker, a Brookneal resident and attendee said the Woman’s Club, provided a delightful Farm to Table fundraiser for the town.

“The food, the music, the servers, the atmosphere created a memorable experience. A special thanks to everyone involved in making the evening special,” she said.