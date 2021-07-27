Brookville High School graduate could compete on ABC's reality dating show "The Bachelorette"

A Forest native could find love on national television this fall.

Fans got a surprise early look at the men who "may be on" the next season of The Bachelorette — a reality dating show where one bachelorette meets and dates several eligible bachelors in search of a husband — on Monday when ABC shared 35 photos of potential suitors on The Bachelorette's Facebook page. Among them was 2010 Brookville High School graduate Alec Thompson.

If he ends up on the final cast for season 18 of The Bachelorette, Thompson would be vying for the heart of Michelle Young, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from Edina, Minnesota. Young was Matt James's runner-up on season 25 of The Bachelor.

Thompson, 29, attended and played football at Virginia Military Institute from 2010-14. According to Thompson's Instagram page, he currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina.

ABC has not yet released a final cast list for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston, season 17's bachelorette, met 30 men on her season, which is currently airing on ABC.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on ABC in October.

