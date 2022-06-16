Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department hosts Annual Fireman's Fair

Sounds of laughter and excitement can be heard this week from the field beside Brookville Middle School as fair-goers navigate through a maze of amusement and enjoyment. Fair rides whoosh by with flashing lights and screams. People sip on fresh squeezed lemonade to cool off from the summer heat.

The annual Fireman's Fair is an event the whole family can enjoy, and it is for a good cause.

The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department has been putting on the fair since the 1960s. For years, people in Lynchburg and surrounding areas have been coming to the fair to have fun and support the fire department.

Fire Chief Christopher Harris says the fair helps the department immensely.

“We are 100% a volunteer fire department. Fundraisers like this help us buy our equipment and gear. The proceeds from this year’s fair will help us put equipment on our new liner truck,” Harris said.

The fire department partners with Cole Shows Amusement Co. to fill the field with games, rides and food stalls. For just a dollar, fair-goers can enter and then purchase tickets for rides: a Ferris wheel, a giant dropper and a carousel, just to name a few.

A certain percentage of Cole Shows’ profits goes to the department as well as all gate admissions. The department also sets up a dunking booth, and hot dogs are sold by the Ladies Auxiliary.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we do as a department,” Harris said

Alek Mays is a volunteer firefighter who knows the importance of the fair. He also sees it as a great opportunity to interact with the community.

“We’re here to serve the people in our immediate community, and this puts us out there. It gives them a face to put with the department that’s gonna be coming for whatever they need. In the fire service, trust is a big thing. They need to be able to trust us that we're coming to do our job, and they need to have a face to put to that.”

Laura Hilbish is a resident of Bedford who also views the fair as a way to see new faces and get out into the community. This was the first time Hilbish had returned to the fair in a long time. Her last visit to the fair was almost 30 years ago.

“In the past, in the summer, the fair was the thing to do,” Hilbish said.

She observed that not much had changed in 30 years. Families still can be seen playing games, funnel cakes still can be smelt in the air and children still can be heard squealing on rides. It seems the annual Fireman’s Fair still is the summer activity “to do.”

