Bryant talks politics, business at quarterly breakfast in Lynchburg

Preston Bryant Jr. — a former Lynchburg City Councilor, state delegate and current public policy expert — spoke this week at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s quarterly Business at Breakfast, discussing the changing political landscape and how it will impact the region.

Bryant said Virginia, much like the nation, is divided politically and is polarized but not toxic. He added social media plays an outsized role in everyday politics.

“Now with social media, anyone in public light, their lives can be turned upside down in a second,” he said.

He said elections are very close in the House of Delegates and in the Senate and they have slim majorities right now.

Currently, Republicans hold 52 seats in the House compared to 47 for Democrats; one seat is vacant. In the Senate, Democrats hold 21 seats compared to Republicans' 19, and the Republican lieutenant governor can break a tie vote.

“So we’re all very competitive for sure,” he said.

Bryant, a Lynchburg native, said Virginia's fiscal health is very good and the employment rate in September was at 2.6%.

“Everyone here who is searching for employees knows we have a dog-eat-dog labor shortage out there,” he said. “There are about 113,000 Virginians who qualify as unemployed right now.”

Christine Kennedy, COO of the Alliance, recognized the area's recent business closures, saying they are disappointing and but noting higher wage jobs and better workforce cultures are available for workers who have been laid off.

“We have 7,200 jobs open in our region right now,” she said. “So for every person that has been displaced over the last couple weeks with these closures, there’s a two-to-one ratio of being able to get a job. Rest assured, upskilling is happening and these folks will get work."

Several high-profile business closures in the region have been announced recently, including personal care products manufacturer KDC/One, closing at the end of next year and affecting about 650 employees; MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., affecting 250 employees; and Yankee Candle Co., which will affect more than 180 employees when it closes at the end of the year.

Kennedy added the region has several active prospects for industrial properties and staff is fielding questions and meeting with site selectors to showcase those properties and buildings.

Kennedy introduced Bryant at the Wednesday event, saying he currently works as senior vice president at McGuireWoods Consulting, serving in the firm’s infrastructure and economic development group.

Bryant represents numerous public and private colleges and universities. In addition, Bryant works with private equity investors and portfolio companies to help them understand the implications of state-level environmental policy decisions and market trends for their investment and business decision, Kennedy said.

Bryant served for two years on Lynchburg City Council and 10 years at a Republican representative in the Virginia House of Delegates, where he focused on environmental and capital infrastructure matters. In 2006, Bryant was appointed by Gov. Tim Kaine to serve as Virginia’s Secretary of Natural Resources, where he led the state’s six environmental, recreational and historic resources agencies. He also helped write Virginia’s first statewide energy plan, Kennedy said.

President Obama appointed Bryant in 2009 to serve as chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission, the U.S. government’s central planning agency for all federal-owned lands and buildings in Washington D.C. and its Virginia and Maryland environs.

During his talk, Bryant covered Virginia’s economy and budget; a look at politics, including how the General Assembly will change with redistricting; emerging public policy issues impacting the Lynchburg region; and how chambers of commerce and the business community can engage in key issues for impact.

The state finished fiscal year 2022 with a $2 billion surplus with an additional $1 billion in carryover funds.

The rainy day fund — the state’s "big piggy bank" as Bryant called it — stands at $4.3 billion, and that's a good thing, he said, because if there’s a recession, it’s good to have that cushion.

Bryant noted a cultural shift in state politics in just the past couple of years: Northern Virginia, which typically leans Democratic, held committee chairs in the House of Delegates, but now those chairs are largely held by rural Virginians and suburban Republicans.

“When the Democrats were in control of the House, every committee chair, just about, was from Northern Virginia. There are 14 committees in the House; 10 of them were from Northern Virginia. Now, with Republicans in control, there’s not a single Northern Virginian who is a committee chair.”

Bryant touched on redistricting, which occurred this year and occurs every 10 years after the U.S. Census. Adjustments to the House of Delegates, Senate and congressional districts will affect many legislators in 2023, including in the Lynchburg area.

During a question-and-answer session, Paul Denham, president of Southern Air, asked if there is a potential for dysfunction with new faces in Richmond after the elections.

“You need to know what it takes to run the government and our legislature,” Denham said.

Bryant said there’s a lot to be said for experience and Virginia runs on a seniority system 95% of the time.

“I don’t know that there will be dysfunction, but I’ll tell you what it can do, it can increase the power of staff and good lobbyists like me,” he said. “Selfishly speaking, it can increase the power of those who play influential roles with legislature. The House has longtime had a mentoring system. They match veteran legislators with the newbies. Hopefully that still happens.”