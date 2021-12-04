Bus driver shortage continues around Lynchburg region

“Certainly, we’re working to try lots of strategies to make sure our buses do run every day,” Duis said.

Bedford County is not alone in the issue.

Lynchburg City Schools has not had to cancel any routes this year, but its transportation department is short 18 bus drivers and six bus aides, according to Hope Custer, LCS director of transportation. To be fully staffed, LCS would have 85 bus drivers and 40 bus aides.

“LCS tries to stick to the scheduled times as much as possible, but we can be delayed, especially when there is a substitute on a route or if a bus is having to do multiple routes,” Custer said in a statement.

At the beginning of the school year, LCS staggered school start and end times to avoid overlap, which allowed bus drivers to operate for elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools back-to-back, Custer said. Like with Bedford County and Campbell County public schools, LCS bus drivers are doubling their number of morning and afternoon runs in efforts to compensate the staffing shortage.

Other staff within LCS who have their commercial driver’s license, Custer said, have been stepping in to help.