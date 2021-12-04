Bus driver shortage continues around Lynchburg region

An ongoing shortage of school bus drivers has forced some area school divisions in the region to delay and cancel some bus routes in recent weeks, leaving some parents and students struggling with regular transportation to school.
Many of the affected schools systems' bus routes are updated regularly on the division’s social media platforms and website, informing families which routes are delayed or canceled, since the situation can change almost by the day.
Prior to this school year, some of Bedford County’s school bus routes ran on a delay, but buses still operated on all routes. However, as a school bus driver shortage continues across the region, the problem has worsened in spite of the school system’s previous efforts to maximize efficiency of operations with the limited transportation staff.
The division currently is down by eight bus drivers of its total 155 positions, said Mac Duis, chief operations officer of Bedford County public schools, with very few substitute drivers.
Last year, when the driver shortage began interfering with school bus operations, Duis said Bedford County school administrators strategized ways to maximize efficiency with the resources they had, such as doubling up certain bus routes, and adjusting the start and end times for the county’s elementary school days to allow bus drivers to run both elementary students, and secondary school students. Now, the school system has ultimately exhausted its feasible strategies.
“Certainly, we’re working to try lots of strategies to make sure our buses do run every day,” Duis said.
Bedford County is not alone in the issue.
Lynchburg City Schools has not had to cancel any routes this year, but its transportation department is short 18 bus drivers and six bus aides, according to Hope Custer, LCS director of transportation. To be fully staffed, LCS would have 85 bus drivers and 40 bus aides.
“LCS tries to stick to the scheduled times as much as possible, but we can be delayed, especially when there is a substitute on a route or if a bus is having to do multiple routes,” Custer said in a statement.
At the beginning of the school year, LCS staggered school start and end times to avoid overlap, which allowed bus drivers to operate for elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools back-to-back, Custer said. Like with Bedford County and Campbell County public schools, LCS bus drivers are doubling their number of morning and afternoon runs in efforts to compensate the staffing shortage.
Other staff within LCS who have their commercial driver’s license, Custer said, have been stepping in to help.
“Everyone that has the proper licensing drives a bus every day,” Custer said. “We have mechanics, dispatchers, and secretaries on the road each day to fill in gaps. Personnel from other departments have volunteered to answer phones, fill in as bus aides, and some have even volunteered to obtain their CDLs and drive as needed. It has been a team effort to continue to provide transportation for the Lynchburg community.”
Campbell County Public Schools, too, is feeling the strain of the school bus driver shortage.
Currently 20 drivers short of the needed 105 or so, the school system has lost several drivers to other jobs over the course of this year, said Tim Hoden with operations of Campbell County public schools. On several occasions, some bus routes had to be canceled, although it is a last resort the school system tries to avoid.
One recent example: Thursday evening, the school system announced it would be unable to provide morning and afternoon bus service Friday on one route for Rustburg elementary, middle and high schools.
Campbell County is “doubling everything” among transportation staff, Hoden said, with bus drivers running double routes in the mornings and afternoons.
Amherst County has six bus driver vacancies out of the 62 full-time driver positions that would normally be filled, William Wells, assistant superintendent, said via email.
"We are also limited on substitute drivers, so when drivers are out we have to use our mechanics and other staff to cover routes," Wells said. "Some routes have been delayed due to a lack of drivers, but this is case by case based on the day."
Amherst schools have combined bus routes as well.
Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Lynchburg schools are all actively recruiting bus drivers, the divisions said, via signage, advertisements on various platforms, and word of mouth.
Duis said Bedford County public schools have been working with any potentially affected students, offering online learning support and flexibility for tardiness or absence caused by delays or cancellations of their buses.
In the latest effort to recruit new bus drivers, Duis said Bedford County is preparing to offer commercial driver’s license classes and training in a bid to bring on new school bus drivers. The trainings will be at no cost to participants, with all expenses paid by the school system. The first class is set for Dec. 11. More information is available on Bedford County Public School's Facebook page and website.
Bus driver positions can be difficult to fill — and fill quickly — Duis said, because of the requirements involved. After completing the classroom portions of training and passing written tests, drivers must undergo hours of behind-the-wheel training under a supervising driver.
Licensing new bus drivers was particularly difficult earlier in the pandemic, Hoden said, due to Department of Motor Vehicle closures.
COVID-19 has been a major factor in the bus driver shortage, Duis said. When a bus driver tests positive for the virus or has been exposed, the driver must quarantine for a certain period of time. Whether long or short in duration, a driver being out of commission impacts the routes. Some drivers of an older demographic may have health risk factors, he added.
In addition to the pandemic, Duis said other routine life events, illness, appointments, and such arise from time to time, which can prevent a person from working.
Hoden noted another factor impacting the shortage is the amount of workers seeking better-paying jobs.
Applications for bus drivers and more information can be found on the school divisions' websites.
“We’re trying to just communicate clearly, and ask for families to understand, and apologize for the inconveniences and hardships that it causes,” Duis said. “It’s certainly not what we want.”