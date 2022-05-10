BWX Technologies reports first-quarter profit

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Monday posted a lower first-quarter profit.

The nuclear-services firm, which employs about 2,600 people in the Lynchburg area, had quarterly GAAP net income of $59 million, or 64 cents per share, down from $69.7 million, or 73 cents per share, during the same quarter the year before.

It reported non-GAAP net income of $63 million, or 69 cents per share. BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and sometimes reports non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.

BWXT reiterated its full-year non-GAAP earnings guidance of $3.05 to $3.25 per share; the company does not provide GAAP earnings forecasts.

On May 3, BWXT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share payable June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 20.

BWXT supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government, operates commercial nuclear power and nuclear medicine businesses and manages government facilities, among other things. It has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg and has about 6,600 employees in the U.S. and Canada.