BWX Technologies reports higher 3Q profit

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Monday posted a higher third-quarter profit.

The nuclear-services firm, which employs about 2,600 people in the Lynchburg area, had quarterly GAAP net income of $61.6 million, or 67 cents per share, up 3% from $59.9 million, or 63 cents per share, during the same quarter the year before.

It reported non-GAAP net income of $63 million, or 69 cents per share. BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and sometimes reports non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.

BWXT narrowed its forecast for full-year 2022 non-GAAP earnings to $3.10 to $3.15 per share; the company does not provide GAAP earnings forecasts.

“Given current labor dynamics, we are narrowing 2022 earnings guidance by bringing down the top-end of the range. However, with the company’s new wins, recent growth initiative progress, and positive secular tailwinds in BWXT’s nuclear end-markets, we anticipate strong operational growth in 2023 and accelerating growth over the medium-term,” BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release.

Achievements highlights in BWXT's release included the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepting the company's application for a device used in nuclear medicine; the completion of the first trial batch of a nuclear medicine isotope that will now undergo therapeutic clinical trials; and a clean-energy contract award from GE-Hitachi.

On Nov. 1, BWXT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share payable Dec. 13 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 21.

BWXT supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government, operates commercial nuclear power and nuclear medicine businesses and manages government facilities, among other things. It has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg and has about 6,600 employees in the U.S. and Canada.