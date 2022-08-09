 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

BWX Technologies reports higher second-quarter profit

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Monday posted a higher second-quarter profit.

The nuclear-services firm, which employs about 2,600 people in the Lynchburg area, had quarterly GAAP net income of $74.6 million, or 82 cents per share, up 26% from $59.3 million, or 62 cents per share, during the same quarter the prior year.

It reported non-GAAP net income of $75.5 million, or 82 cents per share. BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and sometimes reports non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.

"BWXT delivered a strong second quarter despite a few operational challenges," BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release. “Second quarter results were seasonally stronger than we originally expected, driven by a combination of business performance and favorable timing. Impressive operational performance in commercial power, nuclear medicine and uranium processing offset some challenges for naval component production at certain facilities within Government Operations."

People are also reading…

Government Operations and Commercial Operations are BWXT's two umbrella business units; Government Operations produces the bulk of the company's income. Most employees in the Lynchburg area work in the Nuclear Operations Group, a subset of Government Operations.

Because, Geveden said, some activities anticipated for the third quarter happened in the second quarter instead, uncertainty for the year was reduced. Because of that, BWXT narrowed its forecast for full-year non-GAAP earnings to a range of $3.08 to $3.32 per share. The company does not provide GAAP earnings forecasts.

On Wednesday, BWXT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share payable Sept. 8 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 19.

BWXT supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government, operates commercial nuclear power and nuclear medicine businesses and manages government facilities, among other things. It has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg and has about 6,600 employees in the U.S. and Canada. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynchburg filmmaker wraps short film funded by TikTok followers

Lynchburg filmmaker wraps short film funded by TikTok followers

Sam Van Fossen, a 2014 theatre graduate of Liberty University, is not new to writing, directing, starring in, and producing short films, but his latest project, “Fleeced,” is the longest film he has done to date, coming in at about 22 minutes. The milestone endeavor was full-funded by his TikTok followers.

Watch Now: Related Video

WWII-era bomb detonated in Italy after being exposed in riverbed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert