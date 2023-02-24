Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Thursday posted a lower fourth-quarter profit.

The nuclear-services firm, which employs about 2,600 people in the Lynchburg area, had quarterly GAAP net income of $43 million, or 47 cents per share, down 63% from $116.9 million, or $1.26 per share, during the same quarter the year before.

It reported non-GAAP net income of $85.7 million, or 93 cents per share, down 3% from $88.2 million, or 95 cents per share, during the same quarter of 2021.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and sometimes reports non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.

BWXT ended 2022 with GAAP earnings per share of $2.60 for the full year and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.13, on revenue of $2.23 billion. Annual net income was $238.6 million.

“As we expected, BWXT closed out 2022 with solid fourth quarter financial results," BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release. “We benefited from our balanced and growing portfolio this year as strong performance in Commercial Operations largely offset headwinds in the Government Operations segment owing to a tough labor market."

On Wednesday, BWXT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share payable March 28 to shareholders of record as of March 10. The dividend is a one-cent increase from the company's prior dividend.

Looking ahead at 2023, BWXT forecasts non-GAAP full-year earnings between $2.80 and $3 per share.

BWXT supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government, operates commercial nuclear power and nuclear medicine businesses and manages government facilities, among other things. It has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg and has about 6,600 employees in the U.S. and Canada.