BWX Technologies announced Wednesday its reactor and fuel will be key components in the world’s first demonstration spacecraft using nuclear thermal propulsion.

Working as part of a team led by Lockheed Martin, BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC will complete final design of the nuclear reactor, manufacture the reactor’s hardware and fuel, assemble the components and deliver the fueled reactor as a complete subsystem for integration into the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations, known as DRACO, a news release states.

According to the release, the reactor’s energy will enable propulsion that allows DRACO to maneuver through space with great speed and agility for an extended period of time. This nuclear thermal propulsion system is designed to be safe and reliable, using High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel to rapidly heat a super-cold gas, such as liquid hydrogen. As the gas is heated, it expands quickly and creates thrust to move the spacecraft more efficiently than typical chemical combustion engines.

The spacecraft is targeted for a 2027 launch from Earth in “cold” status, meaning the reactor is turned off as a part of launch safety protocols, by a conventional rocket, and then the reactor will be powered on once the spacecraft reaches an appropriate location above low earth orbit.

“The award of this contract further demonstrates BWXT’s ability to design, manufacture and deploy nuclear reactors and fuel on a scale that is unmatched elsewhere in the world today,” Joe Miller, president of BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC, said in the release. “This partnership with Lockheed Martin working for DARPA adds another important dimension to BWXT’s already-impressive line-up of nuclear reactor designs for commercial and defense applications.”

Kirk Shireman, vice president of Lunar Exploration Campaigns at Lockheed Martin Space said in the release these more powerful and efficient nuclear thermal propulsion systems can provide faster transit times between destinations.

“Reducing transit time is vital for human missions to Mars to limit a crew’s exposure to radiation,” he said. “This is a prime technology that can be used to transport humans and materials to the Moon. A safe, reusable nuclear tug spacecraft would revolutionize cislunar operations.”

Work on this program will be conducted primarily at BWXT’s Mt. Athos Road complex in Campbell County.