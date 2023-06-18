On a sunny morning on the street where 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was killed, community members and leaders gathered to announce the installation of night vision cameras.

The project, an initiative of Lynchburg Peacemakers, is an effort to add more “eyes” to the neighborhood of 16th and Floyd streets in hopes of preventing another tragedy.

Six houses now have the night vision cameras installed to monitor the entire street and five community members have agreed to form a Neighborhood Watch. In addition, the group is working to clean up yards, and board up or rehabilitate dilapidated homes.

“We got to start working together,” said Sean Hunter, of Lynchburg Peacemakers during Thursday’s press conference announcing the installation. “We can make our streets safe, one street at a time. We’re not saying we are a panacea to this issue, but we are going to knock a dent in it.”

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said the addition of cameras on the street will help investigators solve crimes.

“Any time we can have more eyes on the street, whether it’s physical eyes or cameras, it provides information as to what may have happened during the incident and what may have happened prior to the incident,” he said.

No arrests have been made in the death of Kingston, who was shot and killed while sitting in his home on Floyd Street on May 2. His death marked the third death of a child in gun violence in the city since February.

Zuidema said he can’t say whether the shooting was gang-related, but added investigators continue to run down leads.

“It’s very rare that a crime occurs in the community that people aren’t aware of,” he said. “A lot of times people involved in the crime speak about it afterwards. People have that information. … They absolutely need to step up and come forward.”

Lynchburg Peacemakers are working with neighbors in the area of Floyd Street to build a trusting relationship in hopes of curbing further violence.

“We have to work together and it’s very important and very unfortunate that we get to have such a young family standing behind us that lost a child to such senseless violence,” Sean Hunter of Lynchburg Peacemakers said. “We have to send a message that enough is enough. Our streets have to be safe for our kids. We have to do what is in our power to make the community safe.”

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed spoke at the news conference, pleading for an end to violence in the community.

“I feel like the mother of this city, that I have given birth to 82,000 people,” Reed said. “I feel very protective of every person in this city. I said at Kingston’s vigil, he is our child, he is a child of Lynchburg and as a mother, I am asking and begging the community to help put an end to crimes like this. No other mother should have to experience this. No other family should have to experience this.”

Reed implored those involved in gangs and gang recruitment to choose something different.

“There are programs, alternatives, there are ways to turn your life around,” she said. “The community is watching now and we want better for you. I don’t want another baby killed. And I don’t want any more youth involved and young adults involved in crime. We don’t want that for you. We want better for you.

“... I am calling on our community to turn this around because we don’t want to lose another child like this.”

The plan is to continue installing cameras and cleaning up, street by street. Diamond Hill Baptist Church is accepting donations for the camera project to expand it to surrounding streets so the cameras may be installed free of charge.

Hunter said the community needs to work together with police. He said community policing is vital in the area, and officers need to get out of their patrol cars and interact with children on the streets.

“We got to go back to community policing,” Hunter said. “We are that kind of city. This isn’t D.C. or New York. This is Lynchburg, so let’s work on Lynchburg.”

Zuidema lauded the work of the Peacemakers in the community.

“A lot of times we get together as a community and talk about what needs to be done but much less frequently, we see people going out and doing that, so any time we get a group of people out together on the street, interacting with the community, engaging with them and understanding what the challenges and problems are — that’s something definitely we support,” Zuidema said.