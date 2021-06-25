Camp Kum-Ba-Yah moves forward in purchasing land thanks to local grant

The camp’s property includes the pools, the youth house, kid’s cottage, old camp office and most of the acreage going toward Morningside Drive.

The forest will be placed in an easement to be held by the Virginia Outdoor Foundation, and two Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grants totaling $280,780 have been awarded to aid in the gift of an easement on the property.

Bonnette said the $1.1 million has come from the community and is a combination of individual and corporate gifts, as well as a grant from the Virginia Outdoor Foundation.

“Everybody is just so excited to see that we have 47 acres and [founder] Bev Cosby's mantra was, ‘Where will the children play?’ and so we'll be able to preserve this land for future use and the majority of the land will go into a conservation easement,” she said. “I'm about preserving the past and in holding on to it. It's kind of sacred ground out here with our history and Bev was just so progressive in his time, and we just want to continue that legacy.”

She said the grant is significant because the camp will be able to own the land it already was using and the $100,000 put their fundraising over the edge to make that dream a reality.