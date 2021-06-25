Camp Kum-Ba-Yah moves forward in purchasing land thanks to local grant

The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation has awarded Camp Kum-Ba-Yah its 2021 Century Fund Grant of $100,000, allowing the camp to purchase the property on which it has operated for more than 70 years.
The competitive funding is for projects anticipated to have a transformational effect on the community, county or entire region.
The urban forest on which the camp operates will be permanently protected through a conservation easement.
Camp Kum-Ba-Yah, at 4415 Boonsboro Road, has a longstanding history of inclusive nature education programming that will continue to reach generations of children as a result of this community investment, Executive Director Amy Bonnette said.
The camp’s history began in 1950 when the Guerrant Cosby family created the Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship. With housing development accelerating across Lynchburg, LCF began acquiring land around the Cosby family’s home and organizing activities for neighborhood children.
Bonnette said the camp is in the middle of a $2.5 million capital campaign and the first phase is raising $1.1 million for the purchase of the land, which will be bought from Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship, the church next door.
"Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship and Camp Kum-Ba-Yah are woven from the same fabric," Bonnette said. "With LCF addressing housing in Lynchburg, it just made sense for CKBY to own this land and move forward with our mission. We will buy the 47 acres and preserve the forest with a conservation easement."
The camp’s property includes the pools, the youth house, kid’s cottage, old camp office and most of the acreage going toward Morningside Drive.
The forest will be placed in an easement to be held by the Virginia Outdoor Foundation, and two Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grants totaling $280,780 have been awarded to aid in the gift of an easement on the property.
Bonnette said the $1.1 million has come from the community and is a combination of individual and corporate gifts, as well as a grant from the Virginia Outdoor Foundation.
“Everybody is just so excited to see that we have 47 acres and [founder] Bev Cosby's mantra was, ‘Where will the children play?’ and so we'll be able to preserve this land for future use and the majority of the land will go into a conservation easement,” she said. “I'm about preserving the past and in holding on to it. It's kind of sacred ground out here with our history and Bev was just so progressive in his time, and we just want to continue that legacy.”
She said the grant is significant because the camp will be able to own the land it already was using and the $100,000 put their fundraising over the edge to make that dream a reality.
A few years ago The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation realized it didn’t have a mechanism to provide a large grant to a nonprofit organization that needed a push to get to the end of a major project.
Bill Bodine, president and CEO of The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, said it decided to develop a special fund, a Century Fund of $2 million, of which 5% would become available each year to make a $100,000 grant.
This is the second year the grant has been in place. Last year, it was given to the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, Bodine said.
“The goal of the grant is to try to find a project that is nearing completion so that we can help get it over the top,” he said. “And also we're trying to look for things that are timely and will have an impact on the overall community or region.”
He said CKBY purchasing the land is critically important for the community as it provides an opportunity for children from all walks of life to come together.
“Given the current climate with race relations, the Black Lives Matter movement, we thought it was important, particularly to get children together to begin to find some common understanding and to be able to experience fun activities together,” he said. “This enables them to be able to buy that land so they can continue that good work.”
The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation provides more than $2 million in grants to local nonprofits every year.
Bonnette said the camp will purchase the land in September.
The second phase of the land purchase, totaling $1.4 million, will allow the camp to complete capital improvement projects. She said this allows the camp to open a new multi-generational Nature Center that will be used for year-round environmental programs and field trips.
Her hope is all ages will be able to come to the property and access the woods and trails.