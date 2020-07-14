Camp Kum-Ba-Yah sets up free food pantry

With camp canceled this summer at Camp Kum-Ba-Yah, staff of the organization — along with the pastor of the Church of the Covenant, located on the same campus — have come together to find a way to use the resources the camp has to give back to the community.
Open for just over a week now, a free food pantry has been set up on the campus of the church and the camp at Cosby Woods, located at 4415 Boonsboro Road.
Dan Harrison, pastor of Church of the Covenant and volunteer at KBY, said the organizations, while separate, all work together and wanted to do something to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the knowledge of an increased need in the community, Harrison said he thought a free food pantry would be the appropriate route to go.
“I get calls pretty regularly for food bank help and we don’t have our own food bank but we support others,” he said. “In a way to start helping out, I reached out to our partners at KBY to see if they’d like to do a food pantry with us.”
The pantry already has seen a successful amount of donations and is fully stocked with nonperishable food and vegetables.
“We wanted to give to people in need,” Harrison said. “Communities are having to figure out how to support one another and this is just one of those vehicles we can create to make that happen.”
Everything written or printed on the pantry is in English and Spanish.
Harrison wants people to know they can come and go freely from the pantry without worrying about providing documentation or meeting any requisites.
“It’s easy to access; people can literally drive up to it and take what they need,” he said.
The pantry is open for people to take from or drop off items every day from sunrise to sunset.
Harrison said he hopes the pantry will become a permanent fixture on the campus.
“There’s no red tape,” he said. “People can come by anytime and get what they need when they need it or donate when they have extra.”
The camp owns a community vegetable garden nearby on Spottswood Place and since camp is not being held this year, the produce needed a home.
Olivia Lightle, acting executive director at KBY, said the vegetables typically are used by campers when they cook their lunch over a campfire.
“We don’t have those campers here this year but still have a loyal group of volunteers who take care of the garden and we have a lot of fresh produce that has ripened and needs to be used,” she said.
Once the produce is harvested, it’s brought over the pantry, located down the access road leading to the camp.
The pantry is made from a 30-year-old former cubby chest that was used at one time to hold campers' swim gear and towels. Most recently, it was used for camper’s backpacks.
The 7-foot-high, 5-foot-wide pantry has more than 30 cubbies that now hold nonperishable foods like boxed macaroni and cheese, canned goods, apple sauce, pasta sauce, cereal and cake mixes, as well as some toiletries.
A cooler next to the pantry keeps all the produce fresh, including cucumbers, peppers, onions, squash, tomatoes and some herbs.
Lightle said she hopes the garden can continue producing into the fall and next spring with the help of some volunteers who plan to add some pipes and plastic on the beds to continue the growing season.
“There are a lot of underutilized areas there but good soil,” she said. “We’re expanding this year and have added blueberries and are hoping to get a donation of raspberries for fall.”
A volunteer at the quarter-of-an-acre garden, Gary Sullivan, said families in need can register at the camp’s office for additional vegetables, which he can harvest for them.
When the camp shut down in March, he said he wanted to find a way to utilize the resources the campus already had.
“With the virus, there has been a tremendous need in our community,” he said. “We want to support people who are maybe out of work and only able to make ends meet with unemployment benefits. But we know that’s only going to go so far. There are people in our community who are going to need help. It’s vitally important for people who have the means to do, to help others so people can sustain themselves through this difficult time.”
