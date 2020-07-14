Camp Kum-Ba-Yah sets up free food pantry

The pantry is made from a 30-year-old former cubby chest that was used at one time to hold campers' swim gear and towels. Most recently, it was used for camper’s backpacks.

The 7-foot-high, 5-foot-wide pantry has more than 30 cubbies that now hold nonperishable foods like boxed macaroni and cheese, canned goods, apple sauce, pasta sauce, cereal and cake mixes, as well as some toiletries.

A cooler next to the pantry keeps all the produce fresh, including cucumbers, peppers, onions, squash, tomatoes and some herbs.

Lightle said she hopes the garden can continue producing into the fall and next spring with the help of some volunteers who plan to add some pipes and plastic on the beds to continue the growing season.

“There are a lot of underutilized areas there but good soil,” she said. “We’re expanding this year and have added blueberries and are hoping to get a donation of raspberries for fall.”

A volunteer at the quarter-of-an-acre garden, Gary Sullivan, said families in need can register at the camp’s office for additional vegetables, which he can harvest for them.

When the camp shut down in March, he said he wanted to find a way to utilize the resources the campus already had.

“With the virus, there has been a tremendous need in our community,” he said. “We want to support people who are maybe out of work and only able to make ends meet with unemployment benefits. But we know that’s only going to go so far. There are people in our community who are going to need help. It’s vitally important for people who have the means to do, to help others so people can sustain themselves through this difficult time.”

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits.

