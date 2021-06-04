Camp Trapezium taproom opens in Amherst

Trapezium Brewing Company's Camp Trapezium opens in Amherst today.

Camp Trapezium, at 140 Union Hill Road in Amherst, sits on 100 acres of what used to be the circa-1813 Amherst Milling Company, which produced flour and cornmeal for more than 200 years.

The property features a restaurant, brewery and taprooms, an eight-suite Airbnb in an old farmhouse and a sustainable permaculture farm to provide much of the food and beer ingredients, from yeast and honey to fruits and herbs.

“We’re thrilled to have Camp Trapezium as part of the Town of Amherst, and to see the iconic Amherst mill brought back to life,” Sara Carter, Amherst Town Manager, said in a news release.

Trapezium Brewing, founded in Petersburg in 2016, distributes its beer throughout the state.

"The award-winning brewery is known for its innovative take on both classic and experimental beer styles," the release states. "The Camp Trapezium location will focus on spontaneous fermentation beers, farmhouse styles, and wild ales, with most ingredients grown on the farm or locally sourced. Camp Trapezium’s taproom will be a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, featuring brick oven pizza."