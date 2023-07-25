Campbell County residents can expect a new polling place at the Timbrook Library and the construction of a new Christian school for grades K-12 after a recent board of supervisors meeting.

For the past several years in the Bedford Springs Precinct, the Moose Lodge 1727 on 934 Waterlick Road, was the polling location in the Sunburst Election District.

The Moose Lodge had informed the registrar the county no longer can use the location for polling, County Attorney Tripp Isenhour explained. In return, Isenhour said the registrar had identified the Timbrook Library, located at 18891 Leesville Road, as “an acceptable alternative location for voting.”

According to documents, the library is less than two miles from the previous location at the Moose Lodge.

The board unanimously approved the relocation, making the Timbrook Library the new polling place in the Sunburst district ahead of the November election.

A new Christian school for grades K-12 was also proposed, located in the Brookneal Election District at 48 Oak St., seeking to be operated by Windfall Baptist Church.

In a public hearing about the rezoning, Eric Sanzick said there’s a “large demand” in the area for a Christian private school, noting local private schools have reached maximum capacity and have “long waiting lists.”

“This addition of Winfall Christian Academy would definitely serve the public need and have a high impact on the quality information that the county is offering,” he said.

Phil Stevens, pastor of Winfall Baptist Church, told the board he began pursuing the idea of the school about two years ago with his board and it has grown into a “community-wide project.”

“It has really excited our church. We get to feel like we’re making a positive difference in our community and we’re very thankful that we get this opportunity,” he said.

Rustburg supervisor Jon Hardie said he hopes the church considers pre-school options also.

“In that section of the county, it would be very wanted by families with young children and there’s not a lot of other options in that particular area,” he said.

Sunburst supervisor Steve Shockley said it’s “ always good” to give a parent the option of how and where they want their child educated.

“Given the lack of room at a lot of private institutions in the area, I think this is a good thing and opens up some more doors for that possibility,” he said.

In a 6-0 vote, with Brookneal supervisor Charlie Watts not present, the board approved the rezoning allowing the group to begin work on the building.

To end the meeting, the board discussed the Brookville High School renovation project and provided the public with updates.

County supervisors last June approved major renovations to Brookville High School which was considered to be a $40 million project; and earlier this year, the board moved forward with plans to support renovations, approving a project budget that came in $10 million higher than initially estimated.

The board authorized the acceptance of reconsideration of an unsolicited proposal from English Construction on May 2, requiring the county to publish a request for additional proposals for the same scope of work.

Two additional proposals were received from Blair Construction and Jamerson-Lewis Construction on June 2.

The board did not take any action during the meeting, as Eisenhower said Tuesday that it’s not the time as further discussion would come at a later date.

Submitted proposals for the renovation can be found at https://www.co.campbell.va.us/268/Bids-and-RFPs.